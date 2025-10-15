Armed with my new business card from my long time university, I didn’t know we had our own print shop and that they could print businesses cards for us at half price and that as they print them, I get to have the school’s official logo on them, the plan was to get a hair cut, pick up my name stamp needed to sign rental agreements and check out the listings of the half a dozen real actors along the two blocks of the street in front of the train station. I forgot I need to register my name stamp at the city office. That will get done on Friday.

Things learned, there are a lot of accommodations available. Unbelievable amount of a wide variety of properties at a wide range of costs. Here follows a brief lesson on Japanese housing nomenclature. D = Dinning room-think small area between Kitchen and other rooms, not a separate room. K = Kitchen. L = Living Room- may be separate or part of one big room housing the kitchen, Dining and living rooms. S = service room. A number indicates how many other rooms the residence has. These are usually suitable for a variety of uses, you may think of them as bedrooms. Thus, a 1LDK has a kitchen, dinning area, living room and one bedroom. A 1K apartment has a kitchen and one other room. As I have a lot of stuff to sort through before the eventual one back across the pond, I need at least a 2k apartment but hope to score a 2LDK or bigger. This is laughable to those whose experience is similar to my own and have not been apartment shopping for years. Financially doable. There are 1K apartments for close to $1000 a month yet, 2 story 3LDK houses for around $500 a month.

According to the Realtor, a guarantor is no longer universally necessary, however ever, I do need to provide them with the name,age and contact information of a Japanese national to act as my emergency contact. All my current Japanese friends are now friends of the disintegrating family. Not comfortable asking one of them. Will ask my boss and former student today. Two hurdles. I am not a regular employees and I am not Japanese. One listing suited me perfectly. Here it is.

A two story house with two rooms upstairs and one on the first floor for less than ¥60,000 a month! comes with more than 2 air conditioners. Will not rent to gaijin.

Instead, I was shown a dingy 2K apartment on the 4th floor of a building without an elevator for ¥67,000 a month. The apartment is being cleaned for whomever moves in next, the old tatami mats removed exposing the sub floor and the electricity was not on and in the lighting of dusk it may not have been viewed at its best. Still, livable but there are larger for less….if they’ll rent to a glorified freeter, gaijin. My low income the past few years is another major obstacle. I have to submit a copy of my latest tax return for proof of income.

On the plus side, I have a permanent residence visa, speak some Japanese and my business card with the school’s logo. Both of the realtors I gave my business card to said it would make their tasks of finding a landlord willing to rent to me easier.

A lot of the unpleasant memories of earlier times in Japan are crawlying out of their graves like in a cult classic zombie movie. Seeing what was available and at what prices, I was beginning to believe I may be able to find a comfortable place to live and as work is picking up, might be able to stay in country for at least several more years. One reason is that this is the kind of places available for rent at prices I may be able to pay in my home town.

Look at that roof! May not require a heavy snow fall to bring about its collapse.

But if I have to pay crazy prices for substandard, scarcely habitual places based upon my nationality, employment classification or both, a not allowed what Iafford, I’ll leave at the end of next school year.

Rather bummed out today.