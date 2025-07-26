Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
20h

Sorry folks. This turned out to not meet my intentions. I had not looked closely at this in a while and it is much longer than I recalled. Also did not know you have to be a member to access all of it.

The ending was actually quite good, I am told, as far as cat rescues go; all but the one kitten were saved. I’ll post another thread with a few pics soon.

Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
1d

It seems that unless you join, you cannot see the thread. So here is the most important update. I’ll try to post pics and give the ending later.

Major Update

Yesterday morning did not go as planned, at least not as I had planned. I hoped to leave in time to get to the vet just before they opened. Many things transpired to prevent this. One bit of great news, the white kitten that was so weak that it could not climb or jumped, escaped the travel cage I left opened. The cats hate the noise of the zipper and if not needed, why use it. He was found and returned to the main cage as he had finished his breakfast. Took time though. After in the cage, he proceeded to climb the wall to his mother instead of using the stairs. He is getting his strength back.

Another was Mia vomiting on the window sill. A note on Japanese windows. Windows in Japanese homes are usually like sliding glass doors, only smaller. Thus each window and screen has its own track. Mia managed to fill three tracks with vomit. This took some time to clean, as it always does.

Leaving the house much later than planned by myself, I close the door behind me with the mother and her two kittens in the car cary cage, I see right there at the angle of our approach is the gray kitten! Whatever it was that I heard and later saw, it didn’t involve “our” gray kitten. As soon as I see it, it looks at me a meows and her siblings answer. They are now meowing back in forth. At first I seems like it will let me catch it, but it runs away just before I get within arms length. I grab the butterfly net I caught its brother with and chase but she goes through the fence and around the neighbors house. I run to the front of their hoping to at least see it. Nope. I return to the cage and the gray kitten is quite near, again it flees as I approach. This time behind the fence where I can not catch it, but I determined to get it if I have to run through the neighbors yard. She has found her lost family and with her siblings meowing at her, Mom is silent but agitated in the net bag in the cage. Eventually, being malnutritioned as it is, it stops for a rest allowing me to sneak up on it. Knowing the path it will take once it realizes I am near, I place the net there. It sees me and rockets right into the net! I got her. She manages to bite me through as I try to pet her in the cage. The leather work gloves make this so minor that I can not see where she got me once I take the gloves off.

The vet is shocked at the greatly improved condition of the white kitten. She confirms what I suspected, he was not expected to survive. 600 grams when I brought him in on Monday, 900 today. His eyes are no longer swollen mostly shut and most of the inflammation around them is gone. The nurse could not believe it was the same kitten she fed Monday. When I asked if I could bathe the white kitten, the vet happily answered, ‘Yes’. His still much smaller than his healthier sister, but much improved.

Despite being on its own for a week longer, the gray kitten was not in as bad condition, through plenty bad. It has diarrhea very bad. The white kitten was between her and the litter box and got shat upon by his sister just after he got his bath. Can’t give him another so soon. Luckily my wife found wet wipes for pets and that helped a lot, but his still stinks…again. The block kitten has taken to long in the litter box as her mother did I for a couple of days. Never seen this behavior in cats before.

No vaccines for the mom nor black kitten yet. Mom is still under weights and dehydrated, The black kitten has diarrhea as does its sister, the gray kitten. All have different medications they need mixed with their food and the 3 kittens have several meds they have to take, some twice a day for quite a while. Not out of the woods, this family, but they are now getting regular meals, clean water and medication.

If I left as planned, I would have missed the gray kitten. If I saw it without its family with me, it would have just run away. Not having a reason to return, it would not have, at least again and again in such a short time allowing me to catch it. Been cleaning, feeding, medicating and washing cats and cat stuff all day. Exhausted. It is after 2am here.

