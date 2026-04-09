Upon turning on my iPad I see notifications that my son has left home and passed his grandparents’ condo. Since entering elementary school 6 years ago, he has carried a GPS tracker on his school backpack and parents are able to set notifications for whenever their child enters or leaves areas of their choosing. I think all students were required to have them, however, even if they were not, the school handled ordering and updating them. Having seen that he was on his way, I wanted to check how far along he was on his journey to the adventure camp school retreat in Nagano prefecture for new students of his jr. High school. My exwife had removed me from this function. Why did she need to do this?

Until April first this year, 2026, Japan did not have a dual custody framework for divorced parents. One parent or the other, almost exclusively the mother post war, was granted 100% custody and parental rights and the other just disappeared from their children’s’ lives. While there may be exceptions to this, they would have no legal standing. Until April 1st this year.

Many are the cases reported in newpapers of the parent with custody waging a constant smear campaign against their ex so that the children come to fear and loath the absent parent. While Japanese fathers are not immune to this treatment by their exes, it seems almost universal for foreign fathers. Japan has long been at the top of countries with parental abduction of children, especially if the father is gaijin.

While my son has not been abducted by his mother, it does appear that she has long been waging a smear campaign against me and that these past three weeks are it coming to fruition. Many were the fights between she and I in 2023 and 24 where she eventually told our son that he does not need to do anything I tell him and me, that our son does not need to do anything I tell him. I had already been the only one to tell him “No”, in most instances. It was I alone who told him “No.” when he misbehaved, my ex told him “No.” for things he wants. As she spent far less time with him and seldom saying “No.”, I am the one he associates with denial of what he wants to do.

I’ll share this too. While not all Japanese families, I have known plenty where the parents compete to be their child’s/children’s favorite parent. Over the last few years, I’d guess after the panic began, it seems that she has been doing this with our son. We didn’t start out that way, at least I don’t think so. Although, of late I have been wondering if she planned this all along or if not, from sometime long ago. Seems she kept up appearances until he was old enough to not need constant supervision and then set me adrift. She still hasn’t taken him anywhere except school information meetings and clinics by herself. They recently went glamping but with her parents. I am both perfectly capable and desirous of taking him camping, just the two of us.

Better news. As longer term readers may recall, I bought a rather large tent at a bargain price knowing it needed to be rewateproofed. The task did turn out to be larger than I anticipated (but don’t they all?), but what did me in was that the local camp ground where I planned to carry out this work and leave it up to dry went out of business. Then I ran across the same model tent for dirt cheap as the poles had been lost. I have a set of poles from the first tent, so I bought this second tent. Other things completed, I was finally able to scavenge lines and parts from the first tent, buy the disposal ticket for ¥1000 at a convenience store and arrange for its pick up this morning. Have a lot more room in the apartment now. With the addition of 6 boxes of realia for older children’s lesson that I never used and threw out last Friday and 7 trips to the garbage pick spot of textbooks, most of which have been in storage for 13 years, visible progress is being made.

There are more positive things going on but those posts take more time. They are loads more fun and I put more work into them, mainly preparing photos and scanning. Please stand by.