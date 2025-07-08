Writing on Substack is not what I was planning on doing today but if I did, it was going to be responses to those who responded to my most recent posts. However, a story is out there that I must do what I can to refute before it catches and spreads like wildfire.

Even before the clot shot mess I was appalled at how many shots my kids needed to take before they could go to nursery school. Yet, these bozos are of the belief that no kid in Japan younger than 2 gets any shots!

A quick search and I found the following. (Screen shots of the docs contained herein below.)

https://www.jpeds.or.jp/uploads/files/20250205_Immunization_Schedule_english.pdf

Note that there are several shots given to babes just 2 month old and clot shots at 6 months.

Where do these people get these ideas from? Why do they accept such without verification?