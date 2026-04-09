The day after I traipsed all over Harajuku looking for mu lost shaker of salt……um…..sorry. A wee bit o’ a distraction there. Let us try this again. The day after I traipsed all over Harajuku looking for ukiyoe, I got up early enough to check in on time for my second solo ekikara hike. Low and behold! They had maps, just like in the good ole days! No need to use the 3+ pounds total I must now carry in case they require using their app as a map. Could have, if I wanted to, but I don wanna.

Not as detailed as the ones I shared earlier, we did occasionally receive maps like this. Far superior to using the app.

This was an 11 KM hike. One of the first points of Interest was this excellent example of a shinto shrine complex. This is the 葛飾八幡宮, Katsushika Hachimangu. Below is a view of the main shrine and the 1200 year old ginkgo tree that grows next to it. The tree was designated as a NationalMonument in 1931.

I plan to revisit this shrine in summer when the tree is in full foliage and again in the autumn when its leaves are golden in color.

To say that history is my greatest interest would be an understatement. I love history, predominately, that of the land of my birth, the USA. However, my country’s history is short as it is young. This shrine dates from the Heian era (794-1185) and has a sacred 1200 year old tree in its precincts. The sense of awe cannot be over stated.

Bridge to a smaller shrine with in the 葛飾八幡宮.

A Classic Japanese building on the grounds of the 葛飾八幡宮 with a cherry tree in full bloom.

Another view of the same in the preceding photo. Any idea what this building is?

This is a Kyudo (Japanese archery) dojo. Dojo of the various classical martial arts are not uncommonly found within the grounds of shinto shrines and Buddhist temples in Japan. This area seems to have a close connection to kyodo as I saw a sign to another kyodo dojo several kilometers away while on this hike.

The same cherry tree, looking back towards the main shrine, which is hidden behind the tree.

One last view of this ancient shrine with blossoming cherry tress before we move on.

In ancient times, the ume (plum) tree and its blossoms was held in the highest reverence. then back in the Heian era, IIRC, the imperial court decided that instead of following the Chinese tradition of revering the ume, they should do so with indigenous sakura, Japanese cherry, and ordered all ume trees on imperial grounds cut down and sakura trees planted to replace them. Since then, the sakura tree and its blossoms became the hanami (flower viewing) tree. Many locations still celebrate the blossoming of the Ume, Ome in Tokyo prefecture is one and Mito in Ibaraki another famous one, but these are now called “Umemi” (plum (blossom) viewing) festivals.

Since the Imperial edict, perhaps before, many communities in Japan have sakura lined streets and canals. Ichikawa city does as evidenced by the photo above.

Twenty plus years ago, ekikara hiking events were massive. We had to preregister and check in with our credit card like membership cards with barcodes. All participants were given a yellow ribbon attached to a safety pin to identify who was eligible for various things. Along the routes, at every turn was an yellow jacketed person directing us the correct way. Finishing the hike on time was important as we got points for doing so. My wife and I each earned a 1 litter water bottle from “Mont-Bell” for completing a series of hikes.

Over time this gave way to not registration needed, to no checkin with the cards and guides replaced by signs, such as that in the photo above.

I stumbled across my first sakura matsuri while wander walking around Yokosuka in the early 1990s. Had no idea what was going on other than there were lantern strung up in flowering trees and many groups having lively picnics underneath the trees. The wonderment and delight of seeing families, friends and colleagues enjoying eating and drinking under the cherry blossoms was something I wrote home about and have kept with me over the decades. This year was to first since 2000 I have not had a hanami party.

Lanterns across the road to a bridge crossing the cherry tree lined creek proclaiming that it is the Cherry Blossom Festival.

A flag warning pedestrians of bag snatchers. Yes, Japan has crime too.

Doesn’t look like much now, but when the flowers are in bloom in summer, this will be a place of immense beauty. Which flower? Sorry, I cannot tell. First I tried what I thought it might be in Japanese, Yuri, and only got hits for a genre of literature and film that involves lesbianism. I then tried “lily” but the Japanese I could find is this in katakana, “riri”. As I am not sure what this flower is in English, I tried “iris” as thios is a common theme of ukiyoe but all the translations I got for that ford were related to the eye. I HATE ai and its inaccurate as hell renditions of anything and everything. Wish my dead tree Japanese-English dictionaries were not buried in the other room.

Same field. Can you spot the point of interest in this photo?

A Japanese grey heron.

MICHINOEKI!

This is one of many things I feared I should never experience agin. I had lived in Japan for many years before I had ever been to one. It is one of many wonders I owe to my now exwife, for she knew of their value and shared it with me. While all are accessible by foot, unless you happen to live near one, they are only accessible by car. The closest English language equivalent I can think of is “way station” but that disappoints. The literal translation is “road station”. What they are, are places that sell local produce to whomever chances upon them. Many locals patronize these places as do travelers passing through. Michinoeki offer the visitor with a cornucopia of local produce. But, this is not your farmers market of my experience in the States. These offer local variants of potatoes, fungi, carrots, tomatoes and many others that are found nowhere else in the world. Fond are the memories of my wife gleefully choosing the local variants of well known edibles along with those even she had never heard of, intent to find out how best to prepare them for us to enjoy. Well, that last aspect is now forever lost to me, but the enjoyment of local beer and coffee and prepared foods are not.

Saison is a type of beer that was unknown to me until my local microbrewer offered it. It is often called French Farm or French Barn Brew and it is excellent. My third favorite type of beer, when done right. This one was GOOD. When I paid for it, I laid my map case down on the counter. The clerk asked if I was on the ekikara hike and I replied in the affirmative. As I fed money into the now almost omnipresent ATM like payment devices throughout Japan, the clerk reached behind her and hid something. As soon as the payment went through, she handed me a free bottle of tea. Much welcomed later in the hike once I ran out of the apple vinegar water I brought with me.

Though they sold bottled beer, a church key they did not have! There was a restaurant in the michinoeki and I asked if they had one. They waitress very kindly obliged and open my bottle of beer for me. A bottle opener has now been placed in the bag with my travel chopsticks for hikes and other outings.

This michinoeki had an excellent coffee house. I bought some of their offerings to try at home. The ones I have since tried, are excellent.

Departing the michinoeki.

Along this road was a nice park, in which a massive sakura festival was being held. This street was also lined with the unofficial national flower of Japan.

When we think of alcohol in Japan, we naturally think of sake. It is, after all, the local brew. I LOVE sake, known as “nihonshu” here, but it does not like me. If I imbibe of it too much, I am immobile and praying for death the day after. I drink it sparingly and usually only with sashimi or sushi. I find beer does not suit these. One of the many things I find admirable about Japan is that while they have pride in their culture and history, they also find things from outside these to add to them. They are by no means alone in this, admirable non the less. Among these is microbrew and craft beers. As I drove to our campgrounds, my wife would find micro breweries along the way for us to stock our cooler with to enjoy while camping. In recent years, among the events I have gone to or stumbled across, there has alway been at least one craft beer street vender.

As my now exbrother in law has so accurately stated, craft beer is hit and miss and expensive, especially when you miss. But when I hit, I hit platinum. This was the case at this festival. I saw they had a black beer, which I generally love as a cat loves catnip. However, it had the skull and crossbones notation of being an IPA. How can a dark beer be an India PALE Ale…It’s dark!? I dunno. But I do know, that as popular as they are, IPAs are not for me. They all taste like greatfruit juice to me. Now, I love greatfruit and its juice, but as a taste of the breakfast table, not at night and drinking with friends. I no more want my beer to taste of great fruit juice than I want my morning beverages to taste of beer. Passing on the dark IPA my eye settled upon the weizen. Weizen is one of the beer types I love, when done correctly. This one was. It was one of the best weizens I have ever had. Many weizen’s have a bananaish taste that I respond to it a similar fashion as I do IPAs. I love bananas but beer should not taste like them anymore than bananas should taste like beer. Call me crazy, but lines must be drawn. This weizen had not a shadow of a hint of banana. I hope to be able to buy some online.

While there are many who capture the beauty of sakura far better than I, I have yet to see any who can relay the beauty of seeing it with the naked eye. Here is another poor attempt by myself. Trust me, seeing this with your own eyes cannot be beat.

14% of houses in Japan are “akiya”, empty. Here is one. It is a large complex, perhaps once a multi generational home. A sense of melancholy has always filled me whenever I have seen abandoned homes, in the US or Japan. More so now, given my current state.

The Green flag designates this location as a place of interest along the ekikara hike route.

Not sure what I did to piss him off, but piss him off I seem to have done.

No worries. Maid magic which I picked up teaching maids at a maid cafe rendered him as motionless as he was speachless.

This ancient temple has a cafe that serves coffee, tea, craft beer, regular beer and snacks. The only craft beer they had on stock this day was IPA so I went for a regular beer, which by no means is bad. While enjoying the beer and atmosphere, I saw a 20 year old version of my wife across the table, smiling at me. This is the exact type of place we would have greatly enjoyed, years ago. Would have been hell these last few year through. I shall never understand why she chose to make things so. I enjoyed a peace with the ghost of my wife of past while I drank my Asahi Super Dry, looking across the yard to the temple.

Inside this ancient temple.

Another akiya, abandoned house.

This is an old store. At one time I had enough confidence to postulate the age during which this was built. Such is not the case now. I would guess Meiji or even Taisho era, but it could be Edo era structure that has been updated. Old, none the less.

Whenever you see greenery, especially old trees with large canopies, in a Japanese town or city, chances are that they are on the grounds of a shrine or temple. In this case, a shrine.

Here too, I had difficulty finding a place to eat dinner. Until recently, I ate whatever among the culinary delights the cosmopolitan city of Tokyo and its suburbs offered, regardless of nation of origin. Now that my return to the US seems imminent, I desire mostly Japanese cuisine for it will be hard to find back “home”. I walked around the station area only to find the same chain restaurants that are found just about anywhere throughout the Kanto plain, if not nation wide. In addition to these where chains of various Korean, Chinese and south east asian cuisine. Nothing wrong with these, I have enjoyed these immensely over the years. As I am to depart this land, I am wanting to enjoy what it has to offer of itself, not that of its guests or adopted cuisines; and that is proving to be even more elusive than I understood.

After dinning at a somewhat expensive chain yakitori joint, I wandered through the station building’s shopping mall and picked up some local swag.

Here we see the coffee I bought at the michinoeki and craft beer, whiskey and peanuts of the prefecture. I am not a whiskey drinker, however, this whiskey I love. When I shared some with my wife, she exclaimed that it reminded her her or rum. That explains it, I love rum. The beer is one of several from his microbrewery. It is excellent The peanuts were great too.