Before and between classes yesterday, we were treated with more examples of how wonderfully great and superior the Japanese medical system is over pre Obamacare America’s.

When he was entering the MRI machine to see if his cancer had metastasized, the back ground music started playing Auld Lang Syne followed by My Grandfather’s Clock.

After his first round of chemo, he was given medicine that causes diarrhea to flush out his body. He spent the entire week on the toilet and lost 8 kg of weight in 7 days. The doctor yelled at him for losing so much weight. It was then learned that he was prescribed this medication for too long. They had him take it days longer than he should have.

Last weekend, the last time he had to stay overnight for his chemo, was unseasonably hot. The air conditioner in his hospital room broke down. They couldn’t get it serviced the first day and they would not move him to another room that had a functioning a/c. They brought a small fan in for him. When that proved insufficient, they gave him an ice pillow. The window could only be opened a small amount. Eventually he took a screw driver to the window frame and opened it more fully. The nurse was angry when she saw it. He told her not to worry, he wasn’t going to jump.

The following day, they took down the a/c and fixed it in the hallway. He went to take a look and then ran back for his phone to take of pic of it. The inside was black with mold. He said that there are many more such things but that he has forgotten a lot of them. His wife has it all written down though.

No one of these episodes of Japanese medical prowess surprises me, for I have either experienced or heard of similar, but I have not been aware of any one person going through so much. He said that the catheter incident was the worst but quickly corrected himself. He says the misdiagnosis of terminal stage 4 cancer was the worst. He and his wife had begun plans for his final departure.

But, to hear it from most of my coworkers and others I have known here, Japan’s health care is top notch. These folks must have the lowest of standards.