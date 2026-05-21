Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
1d

What an unlucky fellow this guy is in one way and yet he seems to survive despite all of this. Did he survive in spite of the treatment or because of it I wonder. This could almost be perfect material for a black comedy.

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BetterOffRed
2d

Nightmare!!!

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