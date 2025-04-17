Well, if it ain’t one thing, it’s another. Just finished the first lesson of the new school year at a vocational school that I started teaching for 7 years ago. I inherited all the materials for the class and ran it as the creator recommended. The course is entirely dependent upon an Apple Keynote presentation being projected upon whatever surface is available. It all these previous 7 years, never had an issue, until today. The new IOS appears to only mirror the screen over wifi. The projector the school has is old and does not support wifi. Works great and has all these years, probably quite expensive, but no wifi, so I cannot have it mirror what is on my screen. It displays my Home Screen only and plays audio from Apple Music and YouTube but not video from YouTube nor Keynote.
During the break between class periods ,this class if for two consecutive, 90 minute periods, and while they were taking the pre-course quiz, I searched online to see how to solve the problem. It seems that the newest IOS does not allowed screen mirroring over cords, only by wifi.
I hope but doubt I can find a way to work around this problem. Not being able to test whatever solutions I may come up with until class time next Thursday I need to prepare an alternative way to teach the lesson without KEYNOTE. My plans for the week have just been upended. Will be working on this from as soon as I get home.
This course meets 15 times, twice Thursdays for 7 weeks and then once on the last day for the exam. We finish the first week of Junes. If I had known when wee finished last year, I would have had ten moths to rewrite the lesson if a tech solution was not available. I have only a week now. This how the great promise of the Information Age making life easier and saving us time to engage in other pursuits is realized.
But it looks to be even worse than just this one course at this one school, I have other classes that will have to be reworked at other schools if I can no longer use cables to connect to their projector systems. One starts nest week. Yeah!
We mechanical engineers live by an idea that seems to be anathema to IT folks; if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
My life has slipped down the slope to a lower level of a hellish nightmare because some IT puke couldn’t keep his grubby paws of something that was working just fine as it was.
I wonder who would win in a fight, Mr. Murphy or Mr. Ludd. I see what he can do to knitting frames.