The doxology-Pipe Organ
The Star Bangled Banner-Field Music
Cheer Boys Cheer-Field Music
Battle Cry of Freedom/Kingdom Coming-Field Music
TRAMP! TRAMP! TRAMP!-Campfire Music. Offered in honor of the political prisoners of J6.
Battle Hymn of the Republic-Campfire Music
Battle Hymn of the Republic-First Brigade Band (civil war period instruments)
Battle Hymn of the Republic-Fife and Drum
Yankee Doodle-Field Music
Ring the Bell, Watchman-Campfire Music
Doxology-Field Music
Amazing Grace-Field Music
“After winning a battle, tighten your helmet cords!”
Our work has just begun.
The 4 Yankees-Fife and Drum
Hell on the Wabash-Fife and Drum
You forgot my favorite, I Love the Sound of Meltdowns in the Morning.
Interesting bit of trivia. That is my grandfather who reads "Lee's farewell address to his troops," that is on some of those Civil War albums you show there.