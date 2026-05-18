Not so far fetched that I am a myth buster, at least a wannabe. The reason I started my own stack was to bust the myths of what Japan was and was not doing to stop covid. Today though, I am going to attempt to bust two persistent myths about Japan.

First up, trains in Japan are always on time. I went to bed at 3:am this morning. This time, it was not my fault. My train from Tokyo left 90 minutes behind schedule. Once it finally did get underway, it stopped for another 30 minutes at the next station. I got home at midnight instead of before ten pm as planned. Additionally, had the train I took to Tokyo station not been delayed, I would have caught a train that departed 20 prior to the one I took was scheduled to leave and would have avoided the longer delay. Actually I believe I could have caught the train before that one too.

Despite announcements telling of other routes, I stayed put. The cause of the delay was a 人身事故, jishinjiko, “personal injury accident”, the Japanese euphemism for “Someone jumped in front of a train”, at the station I need to change trains to the local line. With a lot of fragile items in my over loaded back pack and in a large shopping bag secured in the overhead luggage rack and comfortably seated, I saw little value giving this up for crazy crowded trains that also could not make it to my station.

人身事故 is a daily occurrence in Tokyo. Thirty years ago I lived in Hino, a 40 minute trip on the express train. At least twice a week, my train was delayed because of a jumper. One two separate occasions, I experienced this twice in a single day. That line is or was the most popular for people to jump in front of, but it is not the only line that has people jump in front of their trains nor are jumpers the only cause of delays.

Each and every morning I see that many lines are off schedule. Many trains have tv screens relaying various information to passengers, including train information. The reasons given for the delays and stoppages include, 人身事故, congestion, signal trouble, (The cause behind my train to Tokyo being late.) car inspection, door inspection, crossing inspection, ( I continue to wonder what the causes for these “inspections could be as regularly scheduled inspections should take place after the line is shut down for the night.) collision with a vehicle, collision with an antelope, (I think this is a translation mistake and they mean “deer”.) person on the tracks, (Probably fleeing after getting caught groping a passenger.) Fire along tracks, earthquake, typhoon, wind, heavy rain, trouble on board, and crew arrangements. From the onboard electronic bulletin board last night I learned that one bullet train was delayed due to either “trouble on board” as stated in Japanese or “crew arrangements” as it was translated into English. I wonder if this means the crew were fighting amongst themselves or perhaps one was injured by a troublesome passenger.

This myth is held by short term visitors and Japanese alike. Before noting how few unmasked I saw in a given situation, I would sometimes write the long list of delayed and stopped trains on the morning commute to share with my students who the week before claimed that Japanese trains always ran on time.

The other is the quality of healthcare in Japan. I could and probably should write an entire book on this myth. Most of the world seems to believe that health insurance coverage equates to health care. It does not. They are not the same thing. For a quick example, if a child whose parents pay into the national health insurance scheme gets hit by a car, they are likely to linger for far too long in the back of an ambulance as the crew attempts to find a hospital that will accept their patient. Worse for pregnant women. Look up “taraimawashi” as ot pertains to emergency “services” in Japan for more information. But today let’s talk about a coworker’s experiences with Japan’s high quality health care. Let us call him “Mr. B”.

For the last half of last year’s school Mr. B had difficulty speaking. No pain or discomfort, just couldn’t speak easily. Concerned despite the lack of pain, he is a teacher and needs to be able to speak, he went to doctor after doctor trying to find the cause and a solution. The school year ended with him still seeking answers. In the months between the end of our classes for the school year and the new school year starting, he has abused by the medical profession in Japan.

Some test result came back suggesting Mr. B had a growth in his lungs so a biopsy was ordered. They did not anesthetize him properly; he heard and felt the whole procedure but could not move or communicate in any way. He heard the older doctor berate the younger one who kept saying, “I can’t find it.” Neither could the older doctor once he angrily took over. This turned up negative for anything, yet other tests are finding markers for lung cancer.

At another meeting with doctors, he was told he had terminal stage 4 lung cancer and sent home until another appointment five days later. For 5 days he debated whether he should share his death sentence with his wife or not. At the next appointment he was told that he actually had stage 3 lung cancer of a rare type but that there was a new treatment that has been over 90% effective. By the time classes resumed, his cancer was 60% smaller than when discovered. I talked with him today before classes and it is now reduced by 80%.

After one of his many tests or procedures he was placed in the ICU. When time to be moved to an inpatient room, he was placed in a wheelchair. As they began to wheel him out of the ICU, his catheter got caught in a wheel of his wheelchair and rudely yanked most of the way out. The nurse just shoved it back in but then pulled it all the way out once in his room. Of course he asked why she didn’t just remove it when it was most of the way pulled out, “It’s against the rules to do so in the ICU.”.

In disbelief, I remarked that it sounded like a Monty Python skit, he replied “More like Faulty Towers”. No one thing he told me surprised me as I have often heard similar but that one single person experienced all this for one health issue in such a short time did.