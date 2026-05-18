Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
1d

Agreed. The trains are not always on time. Unless always means usually.

You referring to the dreaded Chuo line. It is not as bad as it used to be, but occasionally has a jumper, usually, not always, on a Monday in March, just before the new fiscal year in April. Regardless, you have busted one myth.

You also busted another one with the health care system. I lost all faith with the Coof. I hope I never have to go to a hospital or clinic. If I could find one that doesn't require the face diaper. If I walked into a hospital with a knife sticking out of my chest, I would be berated instantly for not wearing the face diaper.

Another myth. Japan is clean. No, it is not. It is cleaner compared to other countries but it is not actually clean. There are masks, cans bottles, cigarette butts, etc on the streets and no one notices because the have their faces buried in their phones.

Another myth is the education system. This myth was busted for me because all of the reasons listed above.

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Vince's avatar
Vince
20h

I recently saw a news report about a jumper in Japan. I thought, OMG that is horrible. Now I find out it is common? Is life in Japan depressing or what? I read a story a while ago about a forest in Japan where people go to commit suicide. I also read a story about a business in Japan that will help their clients vanish. For example, to help an unhappy spouse to just disappear and never come back. IDK if these stories are true. Since the panic, I have doubts about literally everything.

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