In my feeds today are a lot of videos of the Narita Matsuri. I donned my yukata and visited this 20 some years ago with my then girlfriend who would recently become my exwife. It was an awesome time. Early on, the city decided to bury their power lines so that they could continue their traditional festivals with their floats (Called either “Yama” or “Dashi” depending on the region, I do not recall which is correct here but I think Yama is.) rather than the mikoshi that were not as common before power lines were strung up and making yama/dashi unusable.

Preexwife when we were dating, 20 some years ago.

The Fam in Dec 2020.

The shrine itself is ancient and the street fronting it is lined with many multigenerational businesses that have catered to visitors to the shrine for centuries. Have many great photos from that day trip, some of which I shared with you in the past. We enjoyed watching the Yama/Dashi bearing pulled at break neck speed through the town, occasionally damaging residences and shops as well the floats. The damage is apparently thought of as a blessing and will be repaired free of charge by the trademen of the town, who are the ones pulling the floats anyway. We also enjoyed the festival foods and beer from the street stalls set up wherever they could fit. After our time there, we visited her parents, the first time we would meet. Imagine their surprise when the first lay eyes on their daughter’s boyfriend, a gaijin and wearing a yukata!

When visitors from home came over I would show them the shrine and take them shopping in the traditional shops near it. I am certain I took my parents there but if I did, I have not seen any of the photos I took of the visit in a long time. Need to check my photo albums as this was before the digital era. I may not have scanned the negatives yet. I know I took my old shipmate and his then girlfriend there. I think I took a childhood friend there too, but as with my parents, not 100% certain. I do know that my recently broken family stayed at a hotel that has been operating for hundreds of years just across the street from the shrine during one of the breaks in the panic’s lockdowns lite in 2020.

Already sour, our relationship seemed to improve during this trip. One of the highlights of my life was to photograph my son and wife on the steps to the shrine at the same spot I took a photo of her when she was my girlfriend 20 some years prior, in her yukata when we first visited it for the matsuri. This too was an awesome trip. We stumbled across a special festival that we did not know was going to be held, I shared this with me readers soon afterwards, and visited many of the same shops she and I had a couple of decades prior. We ate an excellent meal at one of the restaurants that has been famous for centuries.

All the memories associated with the several wonderful visits to this special came flooding back with the news reel of a fire that destroyed one of the famous restaurants that I saw last night and the many of the festival in my feed today. Thankfully I do not have class until 6pm tomorrow.

All Photos below are from the family’s December 2020 visit.

Our Hotel.

Wife and son in the foreground.