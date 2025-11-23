Zoomed with my mom today. First time since Dad was taken from us. Wednesday night,my dad asked mom to drive him to a hospital 20 miles away. The site of his recent surgery for a “port”, for lack of the proper term, for home dialysis swelled far beyond expectation. He was worry, scared according to mom. Dad retired as a paramedic (Advanced Life Support), and is no novice on such matters. Still, he never saw a doctor, only nurses and a MP, which I am not 100% sure I understand the position, between an RN and a MD it seems. At one point, they came in and said that his surgeon asked them to take a photo of his arm to send to him. Some time later, they came back saying that the surgeon said it was nothing and to just come in for his scheduled surgery on Saturday.

As they were getting ready to go out for lunch, Dad lets out a scream, calling for an ambulance. The artery burst, as he feared. All the bedding in his room and all the carpet throughout the house needs replaced as he made his way out of the house, bleeding out. The carport looks like a grizzly murder scene.

Mom got a call from the surgeon on Friday. He came in for the scheduled surgery and was shocked to learn that his patient was no more. The hospital never contacted him on Wednesday night, never sent him a photo, and apparently, never informed him of the cancelled surgery as the patient he was to operate upon was deceased.