Just as I was about to leave for work, the door bell rang, announcing the arrivale of these three.

Mica is used for the mirror. WOW.

This is a famous shrine that has had many ukiyoe prints made of it. I had never seen this one of Kameido Tenjin before. As newlyweds, we visited this during the time the wisteria are in bloom. It was a magical trip and I have long wished to return with her. That was not to be. Tuesday, after work in Ryogoku I enquired about the locations of a couple of woodblock prints of places in the area at the local tourist information center. While I did not get the info I was seeking, I saw on a map there an Edo Kiroko center. As the story goes, a couple of hundred of years ago, a vessel of cut crystal from England was seen by a craftsman in Japan. Seeing it, he thought, “I can do that!” and he did. One of the things I wanted to bring back with me is a piece of Edo kiriko, the style made in the capital of Edo era Japan. I took the train to the closest station and found the shop. My niece is getting married soon so I bought a set of matching glasses for them and a tumbler for myself. As I checked the map, I saw that this shrine was within walking distance so I went there. Miss the flowers but the lack of the crowds made for betters pics. The next day I see this print for sale. It is now in my possession. Still looking for bargains for the more common prints of this shrine.

This exquisite print is of another view of the bridge near where I work in Ryogoku. This is the Ryogoku Bridge.

After giving a final exam, the temperature being comfortable, I walked to my favorite ukiyoe store looking for two specific prints. They didn’t have them but they had the one below. I have held off getting this one, though it is one of my favorites, as I hoped to find it at a better price. However, with the increase in foreign tourism, the price of this print, if it can be found, and other famous prints, are many times greater than it is for others. I paid more for this print than I pay for most. But, how can a sailor leave Japan without a quality reproduction of this print?

AND, just spent a bit on a large, complete set of bijin prints. The cost per print is small, ¥2000 per print, but it has many prints. Am now tightening my search for a small number of specific prints.