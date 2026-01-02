(Note. All photos herein are by the author and protected by copyright.)

There have many things to comment upon these past few weeks that I chose not to out of fear a good natured local might invite me over for Christmas or New Year and that would not have been good for either of us.

It is not being alone for the holidays that is difficult. I got married in my early 30s, spending time alone was the norm prior to this great misadventure. Younger, I did lament that my travels through Ireland on my own were lacking in having a certain type of companion to share my experiences with. Henceforth, from that trip, I embarked upon a quest to find a soulmate with whom to enjoy the finer things of life with. Travel, wine and cheese, local brewed beer and nihonshu, concerts and the like. I did not rush in deciding upon whom and have thus spent many the holiday period wholly or partly alone as I searched. Never the less, I still managed to chose the wrong one. Still, that does not negate the fact that not all who are alone are lonely.

Being alone for the holidays is not the issue for me, being without my son is. No matter who I may have been with these past few days, I would not have been with my son and the hole in my heart unfilled.

So I did not tell of the emotional dagger to the heart I felt when I first went to Nitori, the chain furniture store, for necessities for my apartment in early November and heard Christmas music. Earlier than I was expecting to hear such and I was caught off guard. I knew that I would not be spending Christmas with my son, yet hearing music of the holiday so early, before I had prepared myself mentally and emotionally struck home, damage was received.

Being deprived of seeing my son’s delight as he opened his gifts is something no amount of good wishes and companionship can replace and the sudden emotional outbursts over realizing this fact would not have done anyone any good. Better to deal with such in the privacy of one’s abode. Hearing Christmas music while shopping for items needed to move out of the house where my son lives hurt like hell. The pain remains.

This pain must be felt. It will ensure that it is, regardless of in whose company I may be. Thus, it was better to be in the company of my own thoughts and memories.

Last night was new years. For the last several years, I served red bean soup and nihonshu to visitors to the local shrine, many of whom are families with kids who are my son’s school classmates. This year, no. Instead I visited a shrine near my apartment.

It is one that we have been to as a family several times but not for new years. They host a SHISHIMAI festival that we have attended a few times.

SHISHIMAI from days gone by.

My son on my shoulders watching the SHISHIMAI.

Lantern hung out during SHISHIMAI.

From there I went to a temple that my wife and I used to go to before we got attached to the shrine whose matsuri we participated in up to last year. In the past, that offered some kind of drink, I cannot recall if it was sake or tea, for adults and had a table full of treats for kids. Not this year. If I chose, I could have waited in line to ring the bell as I have in the past. The ghosts working upon me, I had not the strength required to get a good ring and I declined the opportunity.

The above 2 photos were taken shortly after this year began.

I went further to another shrine, one with which we have a longer history with. Before we were shanghied into the other one, this is the one the wife, her parents and I used to go to, to ring in the new year. We also went here for the SHISHIMAI only learning later that they perform these dances first at the other shrine and then this one.

Neither of these shrines serve soup or nihonshu like the one the family is now connected with does.