Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claudia's avatar
Claudia
2h

I'm glad that you're still doing your best to nurture the relationship with your son. It's hard work, but worthwhile and necessary for both of you. Hang in there.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture