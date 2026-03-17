Took my son out to dinner the night of his graduation. Despite going back to bed after lunch, he complained of being worn out. However, I can relate. I too have been sleeping in extremely late and often returning to bed after taking out the trash. Depression accounts for part of this, but the exhaustion that comes from my body fighting a war against an allergen is an almost unbearable burden. He has the same allergy but it set in for me when I was in my late 30s with years experience dealing with lack of sleep. He doesn’t have even a single year of experience of having to push through tiredness whereas I have decades.

We had a subdued but fun outing. He loves sushi so I took out to a better quality sushi restaurant. It too employs the tablet ordering system and he figured out how ton see how much the bill was. Spent 100 bucks for his celebratory dinner and he knows this, was quite happy and impressed.

I asked if he wanted to see Punch kun. For those who may not know, Punch-kun is a baby monkey that was born in a zoo in Japan last summer who was abandoned by his mother and bullied by the other monkeys. The zookeepers gave him an orangutan doll from Ikea that he carries around with him. I knew of the monkey and how his story went viral internationally as a substacker I subscribe to wrote two posts on him. I read the headline and just skimmed the story and did not realize that the zoo is very close to where we live. We took my son to this zoo when he was very young and I took him there again a couple of years ago. It is a nice zoo and I long wondered why it had so few visitors. His face lit up at the suggestion and he answered with an enthusiastic “Yes!”. Hard to get there now as I can’t drive the ex-wife’s van, no longer insured. We spent part of our time during dinner finding out how to get there with public transport. The questions of whether his mother will allow it and if so, when remained. I told him of my plans to go ekikara hiking next weekend and he said that he wanted to go.

After dessert at Baskin Robin’s, we enjoyed joking around on the walk home. In addition to wanting to see if we could schedule these day trips, I told him I wanted him to show me what he got from his school today. He loves showing off his new things. His mother was working in the den as evidenced by its light being on in the den upstairs. I told him to go up and let her know he was home and I waited in the living room. And waited and waited. And waited. After over half an hour, I heard a lot of noise from upstairs, sounded like he was playing with the cats. I went up stairs and learned that he was cleaning the cats’ litter boxes. Actually, I recognized the sound and asked without seeing if that was what he was doing. He responded with a “Hai”, and I told him that I was waiting for him down stairs.

Show and tell started off fine. I spotted a book on the coffee table and I asked if I could see it. It was not among the things he received today. It was like a year book but for the entire 6 years of elementary school. I began to look through it as he brought over things that he did receive today. I quickly saw that given the time, I was not going to be able to look through it as I closely as I would like tonight. I had now only a short time before I had to leave to make it to the supermarket before it closed else I would be without breakfast tomorrow. He suddenly decided that I had to see all the pics in the book not of him but of a friend of his. Suggesting that we look over the photo album together next Tuesday after our weekly dinner as I didn’t have much time left set him off. He takes after his mother so. He told me to just go then, that I was “jama!”, hard to translate here but is usually used to mean “in the way”, “an obstacle” or “bothersome”.

I told him that I was waiting for close to an hour for him to show me what he got today and to see if and we could go to the zoo and the hike but that I had to leave soon to make it to the supermarket and that I wanted to see what he got today and to figureout when we could go on these short trips before I left. He replied, “Jya, Ikanai.”, “Well, I not going.”. I gathered up my stuff and left without a word.

Drinking my first Guinness of the night as the Bothy Band is playing. Tomorrow would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary.