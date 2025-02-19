A situation at work has led me to a startling revelation. Startling not only in the existence of what has been revealed, but also that it took me until after 50 to understand it. I am certain that it must have been written upon and that it probably has a name.

I have discovered two distinct ways of thinking, or at least processing and using information. One is similar to the tests we once took where we have a series of items, could be pictures or symbols or ideas, and we are to find the one that does not belong. This is how I process information, that which does not fit is usually ignored. At the very least, it is set aside in case an issue comes up, but it is not included in any plan of action.

The other way of processing information is where the outlier is the one and only piece of information in the series that is locked onto and is what is acted upon, to the exclusion of all else.

The syllabus for the much commented upon med school I teach at states that two tardies count as one absence but does not tell us how to treat absences. Yes, colleges and universities in Japan take attendance, which can account for 25% of the overall grade! As everything else had changed for the year, I asked how we are to treat absences. The Sub-director (SD), did not know and asked what we did in the past. Seeking only how many points to deduct and not focusing on anything also at that moment, I replied with a number and upon inquiry stated that it came off the final grade, not just the attendance portion. After these email exchanges, they finally sent out the score sheet which had a column for attendance from which I, taking into account all the information available to me, deducted the now known proper number of points from, for each absence. Among the other columns was one for “E Learning” which the SD is responsible for and without it, we cannot compute a final score to deduct absences from. Thus, the only way to account for absences was in the attendance column. Thus, that is what I did and I sent it in.

However, the SD seized upon the one email in which I stated that the absences were , in the past, deducted from the overall score, took it to mean that I would do so this year too, panicked and sent out an email to everyone stating that I had deducted my students’ absences from their final score. I had not. All she needed to do is look at the score sheet which I sent in and she would have seen that the students who missed classes had fewer points for attendance than those who did not, or just realize that as it is she who must input the last grade, that for E Learning, that I did not have final grades to deduct anything from.

She sent a thank you email when I sent my grades in to her, so I know she had the grade sheet. She knows that as she enters the E Learning grades on to the sheet after we send them in to her that she is the one who computes the final score. Yet that one email I sent when discussing how we handled absences in the past superseded in her mind all the other information she had at her disposal, in fact, in hand.

This also seems to be the cause for all other difficulties between us. Being somewhat familiar with the text book, we used it the year before, having attended the organizational meeting and merging information from these sources with 20 years experience teaching at that school and over 25 years teaching in Japan I prepped for the semester’s classes. Last minute communications that did not fit with the rest were ignored, no time to change everything as they wished any way. However, in the mind of the SD, the last email she sent renders all other information inoperative.

Applying this shocking, new found understanding to past problems with certain folks, this seems to be a long running, reoccurring problem. Is it due to the traditional language barrier between engineers, I have somewhat of an engineering background, and management or is it something else? I think something else, as my pre-exwife does this too and she is a chemical engineer.