The main thrust of writings here are to detail life in Japan during the covid madness and the fallout from the panicked response to it. This includes effects upon myself personally and those around me. However, with me now going through a divorce, though in part brought about by the panic, a topic that has a life outside the original scope of my substack and may not be of interest to all who read my postings. However, there are many who seem interested in this story as it plays out. Many may not care for these writings while others may not care about the details of life during and after the main covid panic in Japan. Therefore, I will keep separate these topics as much as possible. There will be spill over from one to the other, as it is impossible to isolate one part of one’s being from all others, with but few exceptions. I shall preface the titles of all posts on covid stuff the a “1” and those on personal topics and Japanese culture connected to these with a “2”. Those that do not fit nicely into one or the other will be without a number designation.

There is so much going on in each of these realms that I am far behind in both. I hope to get caught up somewhat soon. The next post will be on the current situation with masking in at least parts of Japan.