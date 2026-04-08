It’s been 3 weeks now since and good day ended so horribly when my son’s mood changed as if a switch had been flipped. I wonder if this behavior is what prompted the phrase “to flip out” to be coined. It’s been two weeks since he glared at me from the living room, then turned his back on me and ignored me when I called his name when I was over at the house to pick up a misdelivered package.

Still no contact from him. He has still not looked at my messages on the app we use. Used to use?

The new school year has begun. While not all of my schools have begun classes yet, his will as soon as he gets back from what I’ll call his school’s welcome retreat, for lack of a better term. No more opportunity to take him to see Punch kun. If he joins a club at school, which many schools require, every weekend and holiday period will be consumed by club related activities.

Originally, I was to attend his entrance ceremony, but I have heard no more about it and believe it was most likely held on the first, as everything begins on April 1st in Japan. In the mean time, his mother has been pestering me over some of the items I took with me saying that they are hers. I have yet to reply.