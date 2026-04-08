Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
1h

Hard to handle "possession wars," when the most valuable, significant, penultimate joint asset is your son.

And she's not "dealing" with THAT "co-ownership."

Sorry but can't abide that hypocrisy.

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