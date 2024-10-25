This was touched upon on an earlier post. I will now go into it more deeply.
Let us begin with the national health care scheme as it was what introduced me to this particular nightmare. Everyone knows that Japan has a nationalized health care scheme; Japanese know this and so do gaijin who have never set foot on its sacred soil nor even have any intent to do so. People of all nationalities tend to sing praised for this system whether they have lived here or not. Like many government programs from probably just about any government on the planet, this is a sure sign that they have not had to deal directly with the programs they think so highly of. While I have not had direct contact with these, I know many who have and have learned from their experiences to steer well clear of them.
To be able to have the Japanese national health scheme cover the cost of what it may cover, you must be actively paying into it unless you are of retirement age. If you paid into for any number of years but are unemployed, you are no longer covered unless you continue to make the payments at the city office. No one knows this until it happened to them are some close enough that they would share this information. This is even worse than it appears on the surface. Back when I taught Eikaiwa, one of my students had been the Chief Financial Officer for a major Japanese corporation that all who read this know the name of. He had a noncancerous tumor in his brain that while non cancerous I am loath to call benign as if not removed, it would have killed him due to encroaching upon the brain’s rightful territory. His employer designed him leave to get it removed. So he had to resign. He was unaware of the need to continue payments on his own and probably not able to anyway. He had to pay for the entire cost out of pocket. Same is true if injured at work and they let you go over that. Yeah! Worthy of the praise it receives, the Japanese nationalized health care scheme is. I have since learned either directly or obliquely of others who have suffered in similar fashions. They all found out when trying to pay for the health services they needed that they were no longer covered. All these I am relating to you are Japanese. This may account for those I have learned of “suddenly” dying as far as their employer and colleagues knew but in fact had been undergoing treatments for some time before passing. They may have learned as I did though the experiences of others and knew to keep their health concerns private, though the fact that companies compel full time employees to have periodic health check ups by company employed doctors, I’m have always been amazed that such could be kept secret. Regardless, much is to be desired by the healthcare payment system here in Japan.
Where this system and the one I most recently posted about, the Pension system, is that these too are well known but how payments are made a closely held secret. Full time employees in Japan have benefits part timers rarely get, if in fact any do. These include having all their income tax filings and necessary payments such for as the health care and pension taken care of my their employer’s accountants. As long as a Japanese national working full time for an employer in Japan has no income other than for work for that company, the employees never even files an income tax return until retirement. This is true when they are dispatched overseas. We lowly part timers have to do our own income taxes, which is laughably easy despite being in Japanese compared to the hell of filing US income tax returns. What part timers often do not know, and this includes Japanese too, that as part timers our employers are most likely not paying making payments to the health care and pension systems on our behalf. Most find out after they are many years in arrears, such as I and my coworkers, and friends here did. The pension problem is newer in its severity as it was not enforceable until very recently. It appears that they are at plaid speed to enforce it now. According to at least one of the articles I first learned of the pension payments being linked to our visas, two surveys of Japanese found that 1/3 of the recipients of each survey reported that they were not making payments into the pension system either. From experience through others on health care, I suspect many of these simply thought the payments were being made or taken out of their tax payments.
I can offer you this anecdote.
In the states, if you have some huge crisis, say diabetic cellulitus, leading to an amputation, it could have a huge impact on the rest of your life, either with or without insurance. I didn't have insurance at the time because, 2021 was during Covid and I was finding it hard to get work. The social worker didn't help very much either when she came to assist me while I was in the hospital.
She should have told me that I could apply for healthcare with very low premiums if I was under the poverty level or rather "at" the poverty level. you see, if you don't meet the minimum employment income level, you can't get insurance. But there is a threshold you can enter that will get you the lowest premiums available, and it isn't an insurmountable number.
Because I do gig work, I can't predict how much money I will make each year. But in truth, I am industrious enough to be able to get at least the minimum amount. Although at the time, recovering in the hospital, I did not know what was possible. I was resigned to endure the mechanisms of what "falling through the cracks" had to offer, which as it turned out, was a glorified boarding house. I made more calls to 911 in that year and a half than I had in my entire time on this earth.
At my time of recovering in the hospital. Instead, I found this out near the end of my stay almost by accident with conferring with someone once the open enrollment period started.
Second, in terms of healthcare, there are outside agencies that will assist you. My amputation and recovery in the hospital was 400k. I don't have the exact figure any longer because all my possessions from my previous residence were inadvertently destroyed.
Part of the huge hospital bill, more than half, was, where I was previously staying did not have wide enough doors or ramps for a bariatric wheelchair. And the other reason is, for various reasons, my sister no longer wanted me there. Some of it was due to my own bad issues. I would say I wish I had sat down and communicated with her, and discussed things, but I never did...and she didn't iniate them either.
Some of it was Covid related. I listen and watch things Covid related now with headphones, but I didn't back then. I have no doubt she probably thought the things I was going through were "rantings of conspiracy theorists." Because while she was upstairs listening to Anderson Cooper and CNN, and working in a library at a state school, her brother was listening to "Perspectives of the Pandemic" and was delivering her information on why the pandemic was not going to be the next "Spanish Flu."
I doubt she will ever discuss it with me. We haven't talked since Fathers day of 2023.
DollarFor is an advocate for patients with huge hospital bills. And they helped me. But it wasn't an easy road. It was them writing letters and making calls on my behalf, and me doing the same. I would stay on hold at times for hours. I don't know where I would be if those bills still hung over my head.
But there are a lot of issues about healthcare. that need to be ironed out, the first being that there needs to be a way of transparency. It should be crystal clear how much things cost, but it is fairly opaque. And there are a lot of informed consent issues that should be brought to the forefront. I still am new to a lot of it. Another Substack, "Unbekoming" discusses a lot of the tangential issues that all seems to share similar parallels.
Tom Woods, a libertarian podcast, has had guests on who offer an alternative to the increasingly state and insurance run system. They are networks of healthcare professionals and doctors who it sounds like offer their services based on a subscription model, and from what I understood from these brief podcasts, are very transparent in how much their various interventions cost.
I feel your pain.
"Universal healthcare" is a boondoggle, a scam, a tool of power and an opportunity for waste, corruption and injustice.
Visit or live in a country whose government has imposed such programs and you WILL know.
My parents' experience in UK was a revelation. Covered, as a visa-holding elite exec, thinking that "privatized" system was okay, they waited. And waited.
Finally flew back to USA for other-than-homeopathic long-wait care. US diagnostics determined cancer.
Lesson: gov't program=gov't waste, class warfare and the implementation of LCD goods, services and methods.
I hope you have strength and your efforts are successful in keeping your family together.