Today was my son’s graduation from elementary school which my ex-wife was gracious enough to let me know the details of so that I could attend. I am a bit surprised she did as only two guests were allowed per student and with us now formally divorced, I thought she would invite her mother. It saddens me still that his grandparents were not allowed to his kindergarten graduation due to Covid. They helped out a lot with him throughout the time he was in nursery school, preschool and kindergarten and they were cheated of both and the elementary school entrance ceremony. The latter I too was not allowed to attend because the Covid restrictions then in place only allowed for one guest per student.

That was 6 years ago. Prior to the panic, my son visited his maternal grandparents at least weekly, most often more frequently. Fear of him killing them meant only four visits a year; his birthday and Christmas, both at our house, and New Years Day with just his grandparents and one to several days later with the whole family, both of these at his grandparents. I was the only unmasked person at these gatherings for the past 6 years. I would have been royally pissed off if her mother was invited in place of me. Sacrificing morning employment so that I could take him to school as a first grader and evening classes to pick him up from Gakudo, after school day care, for the first through second or third grades greatly affected my earnings and career in negative ways which ultimately help bring about the divorce. Thankfully, there was no need to fight over who should go.

The female teachers of the graduating class all wore hakama, a traditional form of dress for women that has been appropriated as the graduation attire for women. Several of the 6 grade girls wore them as well. A few of the mothers wore kimono, but not montsuki, the formal black kimono you’ll see the mothers of the bride and groom wear at a wedding. One father wore a kimono and hakama as did I think of the boys. With the exception of the headmaster who wore a tailcoat, all other males wore suits.

None of the kids were masked but many of the parents were, including my ex-wife. She was cordial, more than I expect after the late night argument over Line about the clothes Iron and ironing board. She claims she bought the iron. I had it since before we met. Navy vets know how to iron, at least this one does. Can’t bring our mommies or wives to sea to do iron for us, so we have to. To save money, when single I did my own laundry and ironed my work clothes instead of paying to have them dry cleaned and pressed.

I continued with ironjng after marriage but eventually got too busy to do so and thus had the money to bring them to the dry cleaners. Once I lost work due to the panic, I attempted to return to habit but ran into resistance from preexwife. Ironing was the one chore we did not share. I was the only person who did any ironing. Preexwife claimed it was a waste of time, could not understudy I spent so much time doing it. However, she would occasionally ask me to iron something for her when I was doing my ironing. She never ironed any of my clothes. Thus, I attempted to iron while she was having lunch with her mom. She returned earlier than expected, caught me ironing, a fight ensued and she told me then that she was throwing me out of her house. But, she claims, the iron is hers.

The ironing board I currently have is the free standing type common in the U.S., the kind I bought at Costco in Japan years ago that she eventually made me throw out. In its place we, I, bought a rectangular board with one end curved and covered with the same covering an ironing board in the U.S. is. NOT easy to use. When I saw one for ¥600 at the recycle store when shopping for my apartment, I jumped at it. Again, despite our online fight over these early this morning, she was cordial.

After the formal bowing in, the ceremony started of with the signing of the Japanese national anthem. They immediately moved to presenting the diplomas. Each student took turns standing at attention at stage right, shouting something of their own choosing, some thanked their parents, others their teachers, some spoke of their future goals. My son said that he plans to be a commentator and will read the newspaper every day. This was news to both of his parents.

After all 99 graduates received their diplomas, the class sang three songs. After these, the headmaster gave a rather longish speech that was carefully folded into a cover paper and carefully refolded and returned to this covering at the conclusion of it.

After these kids passed in review as they left the gymnasium, we viewed a slide show of photos taken throughout their 6 years at the school. In a fashion that would make my navy boot camp company commanders proved, we parents were filed out of the gym by the groupings our children belonged to. Once outside, teachers held signs, one for each group, in front of two straight lines of powdered calk, like that used to mark the lines of a baseball diamond for us to line up between, by group.

Eventually, the kids were released by group, our son in the first group to find their parents. Once all were with their families, starting with the first group, we passed through a “flower road” of all the teachers lining the way to the school gate and cheering and congratulating us all.

All the graduates received a framed print of a painting of the school, a school mug, a box of Manju which is a bean paste in a sweet bread treat, a bag of some sort in addition to their diplomas.

I hoped we could get a picture of he and I at the school gate but he refused. I feared he would not want to take one with me but I did not expect he would also not want one with his mother. They also had an enlarged diploma as a back drop for photos but he declined to have any photos with it. Disappointed though I was, worse was to come. Several of his friends invited him out to lunch but his mother was busy and not able to take him. He asked about tomorrow, same problem, these are work days. However, my university and vocational school classes are on break. I could take him. Though I stood next to them discussing this, he never asked if I could take him. With the exception of the first two Tuesday night dinners with me, he has not wanted to be seen in public with me all of last year until the present. He prefers missing out having lunch with his now former classmates on their graduation day than to have his old man there with him.