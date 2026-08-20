Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
15m

Scraping information has become the default. While browsing on my phone, I attempted to put an item in the shopping cart of a popular website, and the site -required- log in to continue (I gather items, capture a print screen and send that to my email for review later). Tried a different browser. Unable to shop & search with that browser's tracker-blocker on, and that browser quickly required me to clear cookies/start over.

It's a conspiracy!!

Anonymity is a feckless fantasy.

No, technically, I have no clue either what's happening. ;(

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture