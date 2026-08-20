First, let’s start with something fun. Now that I have the print in my possession and it small enough to be scanned by my current scanner, here is a better view of one of my newest ukiyoe prints. I added some contrast to the digital image so that the barrier between the applied whitening and her untreated skin is more easily seen.

The details in these prints are something to behold.

Just as sat down for coffee in Akihabara before work,an email informs me that my new overhead scanner has been delivered. Probably up too late again tonight ensuring it works. I was up late last night trying to get the one delivered late last night to work. It didn’t and it was picked up for return just after lunch today. If this one works, I will begin scanning my large ukiyoe both to share and to catalogue my collection.

While the topics I write about may seem unconnected, to my mind they are very much connected. This must be undoubtable true in at least a basic sense as they are connected in various ways to myself, the writer, if I may refer to myself as such. In a past postI wrote of sailing vessels as metaphors for individual humans and groups of us and life being the sea and weather. My post two days ago will inform you that my ship of marriage was in a state of needing some repair when hit by the super hurricane called “Covid”. As many marriages foundered within months, even with the worsening damage, the fact that we weathered that massive, unprecedented storm gave me some hope that we could return to a Shipshape and Bristol Fashion condition.

That was not be and all I write since being cast away are my efforts to deal with vastly different living situation that I ever expected to find myself in, conditions that I may not being having to deal with were it not for the manufactured panic of 2020 on.

After getting a birthday gift from me, actually, I gave his mother half the money for a manga series he wants and that will be his gift, from the two of us, he has not been communicating with me again. Not completely silent and he does occasionally check my messages, but when he responds it is too late to make any plans and time is running out. I have made a decision that I do not know I can carry out. Not even sure it should be carried out. While I will not block him, I intend to not respond. If he gets his mom involved, as he did once in the past when he thought I had blocked him, I didn’t, there was some tech issue on his end, then I will tell her that I stopped responding to him as he does not contact me unless he wants me to buy something for him. If this brings about normal communications with him, great. I doubt it will. His mother gave him an idiot phone and allows him to play Mine Craft, over my strong objections, so he has his attention sucked up by these and cares little for anything else.

Parting company from once friends and romantic interests is never fun, always trying, but is something I have experienced many times in my life as I have physically moved aways from many or they I or we tire of each other’s company. But to do so with my son as he enters puberty after watching the last 5 years of his mid childhood robbed from him is a blow I doubt I can ever recover from. Not sure I even want to. I fill as much time as I can with searching for ukiyoe and other examples of Japanese art and craftsmanship.

A break from that discussion to report observations from the coffee house. An elderly Japanese just sat down at the table next to mine. She entered with a mask, sprayed the table with disinfectant and wiped it down before sitting down and removing her mask. A young Japanese male who is now on a video conference call, sat his drink and computer down on one table in order to spry down another with disinfectant and wipe it down before transferring his coffee cup and computer from the table he sat them upon without disinfecting it......... Performance theater has become habit. About a third of all I see in Tokyo are still masked. Mad maskers include a great many westerners who live and work here as well as tourists. Many kids, local and tourists are also masked. All working at the fee house I am currently in are still masked. I suspect it is company policy.

Long have I wanted to scan my wood block prints. Many years ago I brought some of what I had at the time to a Mail Boxes ETC like place in Tokyo to pay to get scanned to a floppy disc. I was told they could not accommodate me due to copyright laws. These are decades old copies of century old prints, copyright? A flat bed scanner of the size needed is prohibitively expensive and I was giving some thought to asking a business man I teach if I could pay to use his company’s scanner for this endeavor. Then I became aware of overhead scanners and am looking foreward to getting good scans of my expanding collection.

Tech issues.

After a recent iOS update, I know have to get a temporary pass code to log into my own substack. Several of my most frequently used apps are also now requiring codes they email me even while I am working with them, I’m talking mid task. My battery is being depleted even when plugged in, I have to use “capcha” or whatever that anti bot feature is called because, as the message says, the system has detected unusual activity from my device, and my magic key board requires multiple key strikes to register almost a 1/3 of the letters I attempt to type. Anyone have any ideas what is going on?