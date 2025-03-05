I share the following as a reader has experienced much I have with his Japanese wife despite he being the bread winner and living in his homeland and not hers. This may be helpful for those navigating rocks and shoals in their marriages with a Japanese spouse. Though it didn’t help me.

As a rule, I do not watch TV. During my time in college, I usually did not even have a TV. I did only for a short while in my senior year in college. It was given to me or sold to me at a very low price by a friend. Never hooked it up to cable as it was too expensive to subscribe to that service. On a few occasions I borrowed a VCR from a friend and watch rental videos and nothing more.

The exception to this rule was when studying in Japan. During my two times as a student in Japan, I watched lots of TV. I did so to aid in acquiring the language. I did not look to learn much in the way of Japanese society or culture from it. TV is TV, not real life. For a short time I dated a physically attractive, but otherwise messed up Taiwanese exchange student to my home campus who watched the Jerry Springer Show obsessively and believed that it was an honest portrayal of America society and culture. I did want to mislead myself into thinking that what I saw on Japanese TV was accurate representations of Japan.

However, I did believe TV could offer reflections of actual Japanese society and culture but that not knowing what was accurate and not, it was best to not act upon any ideas I gleaned from watching. One of my favorites of this era was “Shomuni”, starring the tall and leggy Esumi Makiko*, an over the top lampoon of corporate culture that I suspected was closer to the truth than many Japanese corporate warriors wanted to admit. I would later learn that my suspicion was correct but not in the ways I expected. Discussions of the most recent episode and what was accurate and not with my students became a weekly occurrence.

One theme that I repeatedly saw in other, non comedy shows and movies involved relatives needing to seek refuge in the homes of their extended family. Those hosting their down on their luck relatives do not treat them well. They provide all that was materially necessary, food, bedding, clothing and laundry services but did so with open rudeness. This was commonly displayed by the woman of the house slamming the bowl of rice on the table as she shot daggers out her eyes at the freeloaders, who were members of the extended family. This is depicted in films and TV shows both old and new, and always left me wondering what I was missing, what triggered this reaction that I missed.

A once common sight, might still be but it has been many years since I have spent any time at all window shopping in department stores, was couples young and old, dating or married, shopping together with one pointing to something and the other buying it. This is most likely a birthday date and instead of buying a birthday gift for their significant other and risk getting the wrong size or color or whatever, they go shopping together and the one whose birthday it is points out what they want to mark the occasion with and the other buys it for their significant other. When I first had my observations explained to me, my immediate reaction was how sad, how unromantic this approach is. There is wisdom in it, however.

Years later, my new bride and I are in a kendo store for my first birthday after we wed. I pick out the nice hakama I wanted. She bought it but treated me in a manner reminiscent of the angry woman of the house serving her needy relatives; anger and fire in her eyes as she bought my birthday gift. The way she “wished” me a “happy birthday” was such that made the day anything but and made me want to never again receive another gift from her.

Though no longer a student, I continued studying Japanese society and culture. I would learn some time after this birthday experience that Japanese society demands that family provide assistance to its extended members but does not dictate that those providing such aid hide the fact that they feel they are being put upon. In short, society obligates they render help but does not oblige them to do so with a smile and. they. don’t.

It seems that this applies to gift giving too. If so, that would explain my wife’s attitude towards gift giving but it does not account for gift giving suddenly becoming an obligation as soon as we married. Another reader commented on changes their friends observed in their Japanese wives that mirror my own experiences. While this has mellowed out some in recent years, many Japanese go through life as if each milestone is an item to check off a list. Those who have been on any group tour with Japanese have experienced this on a smaller, condensed scale. Some of these check list items usher in a change of lists.

Once married, the Japanese wife has a new check list to complete and with it may come a change in personality. If not in personality, there is certainly a momentous shift in priorities. After marriage, laundry is the first and all important task. While engaged, we would meet early for a day of sight seeing, trekking or hiking. Now that we are married, laundry has to be washed and hung up to dry before any thing else is attempted. Laundry in Japan is comically time consuming. It is a daily task. It alone is enough to cause me to laugh hysterically at all who proclaim that Japan is even the slightest bit advanced in technology compared to the US. Many still have their washing machines outside. Most of the apartments I am looking at have the laundry machine hook up on the balcony. Each of my next door neighbors have theirs outside, in the yard. One has a hook up inside her home, known because we looked at the house before deciding on the one we chose, her family would move in much later. Yet, she still stands in the snow and rain to do laundry. But even her larger house does not have room to easily fit a clothes dryer. Ours could but at the cost of the shelves we have above our washer. So, we have a washer/dryer combo. After washing a load of laundry, we can opt to dry it in the same machine. We rarely do. Takes 540 minutes to wash and kinda sorta dry a single load of laundry. Clothes dryers in Japan do not exhaust to the outside of the home, so it gets warm and humid inside when we use it.

Even without fighting the elements washing outside or using the time sink, house mega humidifier of the dryer, doing laundry is still unbelievably time consuming. First, many items must be folded so that they fit into the proper net bag before being tossed into the washer. Then, once done, they need to be extracted from the bag then stretched and pulled to eliminate as many summer (some are here, some are there) creases as possible. Certain items need to be hung behind others to protect them from direct sunlight. All this now must be done before leaving the house. The change of laundry to the all important main task came suddenly, as soon as we returned to Japan from our wedding and honeymoon.

So too did her attitude towards me. I immediately went from being a hard working and intelligent fiancé to a lazy slob of a husband and the village idiot, over night. We were together 2 and a half years before we got married. She either hid her true self from me or, once marriage was checked off the list, the metamorphosis began. I believe the latter as it is a phenomenon reported upon by other husbands of Japanese wives, of all nationalities and cultures, including Japanese. It is also a theme of TV shows and movies here.

There is also historical and cultural reasons behind this. Arranged marriages still exist in Japan. My in law’s marriage was arranged. Theirs is especially interesting and not unique. My mother in law is the eldest daughter of a family of two daughters and no sons. My father in law is the second son of his family. While I no longer recall if the law promoting this was still in effect when they married, the custom it spawned still exists today. It used to be law that only the oldest surviving son could inherit. Families without sons would adopt a man to inherit the family’s legacy and then this adopted son would marry the eldest daughter of the family. For example, Mr Jones is adopted by the Smith family, taking their family name. The wedding then is between Mr. Smith and Miss Smith, who become Mr and Mrs Smith after the wedding. A friend I practiced kendo with came to practice one day with a new name on his zekken, the name cover that fits over a part of the armor. He married into his wife’s family after being adopted by them. His was also an arranged marriage.

Love marriages were thought of as bad, traditionally. A proper marriage was arranged, especially for upper class families. The husband’s family did not want their son and his wife to love each other, for if they did, it was thought the daughter in law would have undue influence over their son which would lead to disharmony within the household. I have had an English Conversation class dissolve over this. The class was of about half a dozen younger Japanese adults and they were a hard working, active and fun group. Two weeks after an older woman joined the class, it became a private lesson of her alone. A manager called to ask what happened to the class, why did everyone suddenly quit? I had no idea. After asking some questions, he told that the older woman was infamous at the school. The short of it that one of the young woman in the class was getting married and that it was not an arranged marriage as the elder woman’s was and which she deemed proper. Apparently, she harassed the younger woman and her classmates after the first class and before the next week’s class. I provide this anecdote to illustrate that while it is changing, there are still those who hold on to the old beliefs, which brings us back to laundry.

The housewives I have taught were always shocked that my mother could accomplish a week’s worth of laundry for a family of four in a single morning each week. Every Saturday morning she would call out first for whites which my brother and I would dig out of our hampers and pile in the hallway outside our bedrooms. She would collect them with hers and my dad’s and put them in the washer. When the spin cycle started, she would call out for colored everything else, and repeat the action taken for the whites. As soon as the whites were done being washed, they went into the dryer which was immediately started and the other clothes were then put into the washer and it started. You know the rest. Eyes wide and mouths on the floor in incredulous disbelieve, my house wife students would sit for several moments. The tech certainly exists, we had it in the States since I was young, but it was non existent in Japan, or at least seemed so.

Eventually, one of the many students I had this experience with provided an answer, which appears to be the case. She told me that it was not an issue of driers not being available nor that house wives in Japan did not want them, the problem is with the mother in law. From the viewpoint of the mother in law, any wife who does not fulfill her duty to the MiL’s son, duty requiring hard physical labor, is not fulfilling her part of the social contract. Japan is the land of “work hard, not smart.”. It is immoral to the Japanese to use tech to make mundane tasks easier or less time consuming. At least it was. So too it is to finish a task and to so so well without the perception of a lot of effort going into it. Usually, “time spent” is misapplied as “effort expende, thus someone who stayed late at the office doing nothing because they finished hours ago but looks busy is said to have worked hard. On the use of technology in the home, my pre exwife’s family is the opposite. My mother in law, with whom I used to get along with better than I do with my own mother, once asked me why we did not have a clothes dryer. I responded that I wanted one but that her daughter said we didn’t need one. Despite her own mother thinking it a good idea, and in fact having one herself, my pre exwife’s feeling was that using one is cheating.

This is concept of needing to do things a certain way to be thought of as having put in the required amount of work is pervasive throughout Japan society. On the days that the schools do not provide lunches, the bento of “boxed lunch” you prepare MUST. BE. JUST. SO. If not, it is proof positive that you do not love your child. A friend would send his son off to school with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, carrot and celery sticks, a juice pack and an apple, just like I took to school as a child. They were called into the school for counseling. He didn’t care but his wife did. While I often state that I hate computers, I really mean that I hate how we are compelled to I use them. They do make many tasks quicker and easier despite creating tasks that are now mandatory that we got by for our entire existence until recently without needing to do. However, if we teachers in Japan use currently available tech too much in the preparation for class, the students feel that we are working too smart and not hard enough. Shocking as what follows will be to you, somehow, this idea of their students towards their teachers is not self applied. They have zero issue with AI doing their homework for them.

*When checking online to make sure I spelled her name correctly I found this on Wikipedia.

“That same year, she began appearing in Japanese government television and print advertisements encouraging the public to make their pension contributions, but started a small scandal in 2004 when it was reported that she was not making those same pension contributions herself. She stated that she thought she had been making the payments, and then corrected the issue by becoming current on her contributions.[8] Esumi's image was removed from the ads at the direction of the Social Insurance Agency after the scandal broke.[9]” . As the knucklehead at the pension office told me, many Japanese also do not know that they are not paying into their national pension.