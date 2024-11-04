I have long been skeptical of alternative medicine. The reason is that those I knew who promoted it were among the most visibly unhealthy people I came across. However, the more contact I had with practitioners of modern medicine, the more skeptical I have become of them. This is to the point that if doctors who are or were wearing a mask to fight covid, I do not want to waste my time with them. They are certainly lacking, either in the judgement their profession demands or in the courage humanity requires. Then we have the clot shot and all the rest. But my skepticism predates the panic.

Years ago now, one of my knees, I forget which one, was hurting. A classic case of a condition where there is no known injuring event that can be pointed to as the cause. I thought at the time that it was most likely related to kendo, Japanese fencing, of which I was then practicing. Then as now, I could not climb stairs. Well, I can again now with the use of DMSO. at this earlier time, I could walk but stairs were problematic. Took to using the walking stick I bought for use on hikes and I am using now. I have always had trouble with my knees, at least since the puberty growth spurt. Never to the extent to keep me for runny, walking and jumping, just an occasional shot of pain through them, especially at sudden changes in the weather.

Having such issues with my knees so young, I have long been told that I would be needing a cane by my thirties and knee replacement surgery not so long afterwards. I ignored this and guess what, did not use a cane for anything other than long hikes and climbing steep mountains and then just to make the most challenging areas less so, more as a just in case, like a first aid kit, until the first time in my 40s.

I did not want knee surgery. All those who I knew who had undergone this procedure had the same adverse chain of events follow it. Needing to keep off the leg that was operated upon, they quickly gained weight. This extra weight on the one good knee quickly wore it out, requiring it to be replaced. After the second surgery, even those who were reasonably fit before hand were now obese and barely mobile.

A professional musician friend of mine recommended a Chinese masseuse that he and his band members use. Skeptical but with an open mind, I went to see him. After a prolonged session, he and I apologized to several who had to wait past their appointment times as he worked on me, not just the knee, but pretty much my entire body, I was able to walk up stairs again. It was not a plecbo effect, as in the more than ten years since that session, and a couple of follow ups, I have had no major issues with my knees. When I have had lesser troubles, it was from an actual injury, kendo. I have not needed the cane and have not even taken it with me on hikes. It worked.

This experience allowed me to accept my wife’s suggestion to visit the “Ninja” as he is affectionally known in our household. I have gone to see him from time to time and have always left with a lighter body, not weight wise, just easier to move as if lighter. All joints more flexible. He uses a number of apparatus including one that uses electricity to activate muscle contractions. He may use some that use sound but I do not know. I do not think he used any when I went to see him for my knee. Lying front down, he placed a finger, ever so slightly somewhere, I do not recall where, and muscles all over my body began to spasm. In the past, similar would happen as I reflexively resisted some of the torturous stretches he performed on my legs or arms. He would also tell me to relax, easier said than done. So I tried o relax to get these spasms under control. This time he said let it go. The muscles were returning to their natural state or positions, if you will, according to him. These muscle spasms were not only the quivering type and not just in the injured leg; both legs, my hips and even my arms. Neck too. My left arm in particular was flailing about as if trying to ward off a flight of angry hornets from a nest I just upset. Had I witnessed someone else on the bench doing this, I would have marveled at the level of muscle control the actor had. But it was I on the bench and experiencing this first hand. I will not pretend to understand it, but clearly, something was going on. Somehow, after his preparations, the stretching, pushing and pulling, this slight touch acted like a muscular reset button. It helped immensely. Did not solve the issue, but made living with it much better.

So, I am now even more opened minded about such alternative medical practices, but where is the line between what is real and what is just a plain scam? This is why I asked for info on DMSO and why I am sharing my experiences; to both vet,as much as I can, the various treatments suggested and to add information that may be helpful to the Rs in their search for what really works and what does not.