I forgot my comb Thursday and my hair looked like I used road kill for a toupee. This reminded me that I REALLY needed to make a trip to my barber. He has cut my hair for 2 decades now. This was the first time in 12 years he did not ask about my son. I suspect that sometime since I moved out in November my son got a hair cut and our barber learned from him of my situation.

As reported earlier, my first haircut of last year I learned that he too was getting divorced but I could not share that I two had found myself on that road. His wife’s reasons were the same as mine, as if they collaborated. Subsequent visits I learned more and his situation tracked very close to my own. He too kept the divorce secret from his son who was preparing for his high school entrance exams. A difference was that his son realized that his mother had stopped talking to his father. She switched to communicating only via the Line app.. My own preexwife continued to talk to me…”verbally communicate” is more accurate as “scream” or “yell” better describe her communications with me than “talk” does.

My barber did not speak of his divorce with me either, yesterday. He did with the customer preceding me, though. Overhearing the conversation, his preexwife is following the same game plan as mine is. Both expect to just be rid of us without having to cover any costs of the break and to receive financial support for childcare.

His preexwife took over her mother’s hair salon that is the first floor of their family home, so he too lived in his wife’s home. His preexwife does not need to pay rent and doesn’t evenj have a mortgage to pay but expects him to cover costs associated with their son’s high school education, cram school to get into college, college and eventual wedding all while also footing the bill on his unplanned move and living on his own again when one of the main reasons for the divorce is that he has not regained the earning level he had prior to the panic: we both are now poor.