Next to no burning sensation for the 6th application of DMSO on my hurt knee. Sitting at the table working on my iPad, I realized that I am doing something I have not done for over 3 months, both legs are tucked under my chair. Discomfort to pain has prevented me from bending my knee beyond 90 degrees when sitting. Did not know I had bent it so far at the time, did so unconsciously. However, I paid for it when I stood up. While no where near as painful as it has been, the pain was the most I felt in a couple of days. I attribute the pain to it getting more movement than it has in a long time. I have been climbing the stairs much more easily, which is using the knee more than it has become accustomed to. The bending my knee so that it is under my chair and other movements are contributing to the increase in pain. Since the 6th application, yesterday, I have been walking not quite normally, but near regular speed without my cane. I have not used the cane inside my house, so I have been walking very carefully, which includes slow, in the house. Walked at normal speed when I took the trash out this morning.

Just put on the 8th application, again next to zero burning. I did notice a small rash on a portion of where I have been using the DMSO. As I just put it on, I have nothing to report on what effect it is having this time. I can say that after yesterday’s use, the pain is similar to what drove me to seek out help that eventually introduced me to the Chinese masseur that worked magic on me several years ago. Beginning to become cautiously optimistic. Well, about my knee anyway.

addendum. The 7th application was just before turning in for the night. As I am sleeping, I am not aware of what is going on with my knee. I can say that knee pain is no longer keeps me awake at night.