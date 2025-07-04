Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
12h

I don't know what your son will say about growing up. Thankfully, I do not have the covid years as part of my upbringing. I don't know what that would do to me.

Part of what I have is how my dad showed me through his example of dealing with his rheumatoid arthritis. I can't imagine him being in even vicinity over those who are constantly asking for accommodation for their "disease." My dad lived a far more normal life and would view the behavior of adults as increasingly childish. He was trying to live a more normal life, and would not like people pandering to his pathology.

He tried unsuccessfully to instill in me the importance of "earning" my way into things. He had terrible advice of having to do things you did not want to do, which had me spinning out and trying not to do as many unappetizing things as possible. But I have learned there is a certain satisfaction in completing unsatisfactory tasks.

You can find satisfaction in the hard things, and even the most unpleasant of activities can have a positive result.

He was also an avid reader. I imagine these days, after his death, if I found the newspaper clippings he had labelled "Jimmy" it would wreck me. While he was alive I mistook them as annoyances and examples of things that he thought I lacked. Yet, he was supporting me in his own way. I took anything like that he gave me unsolicited as a "criticism" rather than a "encouragement."

My dad came at me from things that he knew we had in common. He saw me as a "liberal" and I think knew of my libertarian leanings long before I did, even though in the late eighties/early nineties I had taken to listening to conservative radio.

He also did not criticize my "spiritual renaissance" in the mid-eighties while in college. He in fact said to me he had been proud of my interest in the spiritual. My brother is more a part of that world these days than I am, but I am very reluctant to judge or to harsh anyone's spiritual seeking as I think it is something sorely lacking in our society. Sadly many who believe they are atheist actually have the government as their new deity. I have a friend who was a Christian during our college years, but now counts himself as an atheist, though on Facebook often he sounds like he has the religion of Antitrumpism. I wonder if he looks at any of the responses I have on social media. No doubt he might think I am a lost cause.

When my dad died in 2007, that same year I would bring him to the movies with me. When some movies crop up, I remember seeing them with him, and this was a novelty for me because I often went to the movies alone.

My dad offered me grace when at times he could have been far harsher towards me. I was able to participate with him on his journey with grappling with his disability. I never discouraged him as he sought to walk again using his more and more crippled body, but I did draw the line on the amount of drive-thrus I waited in and restaurants I went to to get him the nightly meal the year after my mom died.

Michael Caine had a great line about being a parent he delivered in the movie "Weatherman" I can't remember the exact quote but it distills down to "you always worry about your children, and look after and want what is best for them."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Cindi's avatar
Cindi
5h

Even not knowing about the divorce, children can sense tension, stress & unhappiness & without an explanation, they don’t know how to deal with all of that pent up emotion, which makes them tense, stressed & unhappy too. Heading into the “tween” years doesn’t help when kids turn into little shits for a time.

When we visited my son in Misawa last year, we had a couple of days in Nagano where we toured the Zenkoji Temple & I bought some of the most heavenly scented incense. I’m hoarding it, wish I had bought more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture