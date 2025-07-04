Reading About S.Os. Delightful Family Vacation While Listening to Delta Blues and Burning FINE Incense
The preexwife is coffee badging today so I decided to dig out of the storage tub that I plan to take to the stowage locker this evening, one of my best incenses. A store specializing in Japanese incense with an unbelievably large selection offers New Year’s lucky bags at massive discount. Starting the year preceding the panic and continuing until 2021 in an effort to keep hope alive, I bought some of these as a way to increase my collection in the most economical manner possible and enjoy some that I would otherwise not be able to afford. This scent is among those of my last purchase. It is a shop exclusive made by one of Japan’s old incense companies, one that has been in operation since 1657; year not time. By itself, not at the greatly reduced price when part of the lucky bags, this goes for ¥22,000 for 5 sticks. I had been saving it to enjoy with my wife. But I also prefer to burn nicer incense only when the house is clean which it has not been since the panic began. I am enjoying a stick now.
Being particularly unmotivated to do anything, I am listening to Dixie Blues, recommended by subscriber Alex Fox (cead mile falte) and caught a piece by substacker Bill Rice Jr.. It is a wonderfully written piece on a wonderful family trip he recently took his on. Here is the link.
It was experiences like this I tried so hard to allow my kids to have. During two camping trips last year, I sat observing other families camped near by and wondered how it came to be that mine was so different? Why could I not have a kid that did not explicitly work to anger everyone else? Why could I not have a wife that did not complain about everything, and by everything I mean like having half a dozen or more specific complaints to hurl at me just over me getting up from the camp chair to attend the fire and sit back down. That family there, 4 people, parents and two daughters. Offering the kids food just off the fire doesn’t elicit a fight. Nor does asking who wants the last piece of whatever. Over there, another composed of just three, the kid being a son who cheerfully helps around the campsite and listens to his parents as they share stories of their childhood camping experiences. 180 opposite form my own.
Reading Mr. Rice’s piece I can visualize the scenes as easily as I can from the trip we made to the Marina during Golden Week this year, which was a nice trip for once. The kids do not know that this is the last summer they will have their dad and this ignorance helps fuel the Kid’s bad attitude. Little do they know that each time they “Tattle” on daddy for his attempts to alter their self defeating behavior, they just reinforce mommy’s trust that she is making the correct decision in throwing me out. Nor do they understand that it also makes it easier for me to part from their company. The truth is, were they not my own kid, I would not spend time on them at all. Daily they male it harder to want to be around them. But they are my kid and beyond bearing the responsibility to not turn such a person out into society, I love them.
Greater than the preexwife’s efforts to drive me away, the most hellish part has been not being allowed to guide the kid in any manner, all my attempts, including simply saying “No.”, deemed child abuse, my warnings termed as “Threats”. Yes, it has long been in my better interest to seek calmer waters, but a vow was made and responsibilities arising from that union were born.
What memories of their childhood experiences will they have. What will they share with their kids? What will the Kid share, provided they change course in time to be appealing to potential spouses?
I do not envy Mr. Rice. I am happy for him and his family and sad for my own.
I don't know what your son will say about growing up. Thankfully, I do not have the covid years as part of my upbringing. I don't know what that would do to me.
Part of what I have is how my dad showed me through his example of dealing with his rheumatoid arthritis. I can't imagine him being in even vicinity over those who are constantly asking for accommodation for their "disease." My dad lived a far more normal life and would view the behavior of adults as increasingly childish. He was trying to live a more normal life, and would not like people pandering to his pathology.
He tried unsuccessfully to instill in me the importance of "earning" my way into things. He had terrible advice of having to do things you did not want to do, which had me spinning out and trying not to do as many unappetizing things as possible. But I have learned there is a certain satisfaction in completing unsatisfactory tasks.
You can find satisfaction in the hard things, and even the most unpleasant of activities can have a positive result.
He was also an avid reader. I imagine these days, after his death, if I found the newspaper clippings he had labelled "Jimmy" it would wreck me. While he was alive I mistook them as annoyances and examples of things that he thought I lacked. Yet, he was supporting me in his own way. I took anything like that he gave me unsolicited as a "criticism" rather than a "encouragement."
My dad came at me from things that he knew we had in common. He saw me as a "liberal" and I think knew of my libertarian leanings long before I did, even though in the late eighties/early nineties I had taken to listening to conservative radio.
He also did not criticize my "spiritual renaissance" in the mid-eighties while in college. He in fact said to me he had been proud of my interest in the spiritual. My brother is more a part of that world these days than I am, but I am very reluctant to judge or to harsh anyone's spiritual seeking as I think it is something sorely lacking in our society. Sadly many who believe they are atheist actually have the government as their new deity. I have a friend who was a Christian during our college years, but now counts himself as an atheist, though on Facebook often he sounds like he has the religion of Antitrumpism. I wonder if he looks at any of the responses I have on social media. No doubt he might think I am a lost cause.
When my dad died in 2007, that same year I would bring him to the movies with me. When some movies crop up, I remember seeing them with him, and this was a novelty for me because I often went to the movies alone.
My dad offered me grace when at times he could have been far harsher towards me. I was able to participate with him on his journey with grappling with his disability. I never discouraged him as he sought to walk again using his more and more crippled body, but I did draw the line on the amount of drive-thrus I waited in and restaurants I went to to get him the nightly meal the year after my mom died.
Michael Caine had a great line about being a parent he delivered in the movie "Weatherman" I can't remember the exact quote but it distills down to "you always worry about your children, and look after and want what is best for them."
Even not knowing about the divorce, children can sense tension, stress & unhappiness & without an explanation, they don’t know how to deal with all of that pent up emotion, which makes them tense, stressed & unhappy too. Heading into the “tween” years doesn’t help when kids turn into little shits for a time.
When we visited my son in Misawa last year, we had a couple of days in Nagano where we toured the Zenkoji Temple & I bought some of the most heavenly scented incense. I’m hoarding it, wish I had bought more!