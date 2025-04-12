There is much ado over a recent deportation of an illegal alien to a prison in El Salvador. Living legally abroad is something I just happen to know a bit about as I have lived in Japan for close to 30 years. First as a US service member. Then two, one year stints as a student on 6 month student visas. After the second of these, I returned to Japan on a “Specialist in Humanities” visa which I extended as they are (were?) granted for three years at time. After marriage, I obtained a “Spouse of a Japanese National” visa which are or were also granted for three years. After several years of marriage to a Japanese national I was granted a “Permanent Resident” (PR) visa. Additionally, I have received all of my US passports through the US embassy in Tokyo, Japan. Through work, I have helped a number of students with their visa applications to the US, the UK and other English speaking countries when applying for my schools’ study abroad programs.

First, while it is an internationally recognized right to leave one’s homeland, no one has the right to live in any country other than their own. Entering another country legally is a privilege granted by the host country. Privileges can be rescinded at will my those granting them. Those granted the privilege to visit or reside in a foreign land need not have done anything to have these privileges taken away. That is the harsh reality of life abroad.

However, one can lose these privileges as a result of their actions or inactions. In Japan, where I live, not having my “gaijin card” on my person at all times can lead to immediate detention by the regular police and eventual deportation. As an American, this is not as likely as it is for my fellow gaijin living in Japan from say the Philippines or Thailand but it can still happen. Which leads to another brutal fact of life; there are different immigration laws for different nationalities. Years ago, while I was here in the navy there was a soccer match in the States that many of my friends in Japan from Ireland wanted to go to. I no longer remember the situation exactly, this was 30 years ago, but either they or their relatives and friends back on the old sod were denied visas to the US because they could not offer proof of employment. As I recall, that had to have proof of employment in their home country, so my friends living and working in Tokyo were S.O.L., but it may have been those in Ireland with whom they wished to watch they games with.

Back to how a legal alien can lose their privilege to be in the country. As a “specialist in humanities”, I was restricted in what kind of employment I could have, mainly an English conversation teacher. If I was caught working a second job not covered by the provisions of that visa immediate detention followed by deportation was a real possibility. One of the great benefits to the spouse visa is that one can then work any kind of job. However, if your spouse dies or you divorce, you are no longer a spouse of a Japanese national and must leave the county. You are not taken into custody but must decamp within a certain period of time. There was a very famous case a few years back that may have led to changes in this law, but I am not sure and if they were made, it was after I was granted permanent residence status.

Even with a PR visa, minor infractions of any law can lead to immediate detention and deportation. I must still have my gaijin card on my person at all times. There were cases several years ago of the police rounding gaijin up out of the sea at the beach because they did not have the required documentation on their persons while swimming. Traffic tickets can also lead to detention and deportation. If attacked by a Japanese and you defend yourself resulting in the slightest injury to them, bye bye Japan. All of this applies to all visas.

Additionally, the applications for visas have statements on which kinds of conduct will void them. It should come as no surprise, but it apparently does, that participating in protests against those that granted permission to be in their country is among these voiding actions. Being in a foreign county is much like visiting a theme park. Though admission must be paid to enter, you can get thrown out if you break the rules and not receive a refund and laughed out of court if you tried to claim one despite breaking the rules.

There are some recent changes that are even more egregious but will take too long to go into now and there is a much more important issue that needs to be discussed; how the US victimizes its own citizens who live abroad. After the democrat controlled Senate under Obama failed at least 3 times to sneak in a passport revocation provision for US citizens suspected of owing the federal government a certain sum for any reason, not just taxes as it is usually reported, Senator Orin Hatch, a republican finally got the provision through in a republican controlled House and Senate. I believe he snuck it in as at least two attempts were caught by House Rs who removed it.

We who live abroad are targeted for ID theft in the US because we are not likely to discover the fact that our IDs were stolen until they have long been in misuse and unless we are willing to abandon our lives and families we have made in our adopted lands, are quite powerless to rectify the situation unless wealthy. Most of us expats are not. Who are the people who use our stolen IDs? Illegal aliens are one group of criminals who do in large numbers. I know for fact that at least one person is using my name and SSN# in the States. I suspect there are at least 2 and most likely a minimum of 3 people who are. Searching for myself online I discovered that I have two previous ex-wives and three additional children. There are trade certificates bearing my name and SSN# issued in several different states, including ones I have never lived in. I also see that there are liens against my name. If those who stole my identity in the US have run up a bill with the US government, my passport may have already been revoked and I not knowing it. No passport means no visa which in turn means I am an unwitting illegal alien in Japan. Look up what happened to Bobby Fischer when his passport was revoked while he was in Japan. Is that something you want to hanging over your head? I do not!

I learned all this as my wife, soon to be exwife in part because of this, was pregnant with our first child. Image bringing your infant, then toddler, then young child to nursery school, preschool, day care and kindergarten knowing the fact that you may, by actions taken by others, no longer be a legal alien in the land you live with your wife and kids. If my passport was revoked and the police gaijin carded me and find this out, I would have been immediately taken into custody and who knows what would have happened to my child. We are not allowed a call here in Japan as citizens of the States are allowed back home.

As bad as that is, that is not all. Not only are we denied rights by our government that our laws guarantee protection of by that government and many homelanders wish to bestow upon illegals who have no such claim, we are made to help pay for the protections and benefits of these illegal aliens. The US is one of only two countries that require it citizens who live outside its jurisdiction to file tax and reporting returns. Not even Putin’s Russia requires this of its citizens. FATCA/FBAR and CBT , the relevant laws and systems, violate at a minimum the following Amendments to the US Constitution; the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 8th. Additionally, they creat the exact reason we left Great Britain, spilling blood in the process, taxation without representation. Any attempt at a legal solution is thrown out due to lack of standing. Careers, families and lives of your fellow US citizens have been and continue to be destroyed by these US laws, and you remain silent. You squeal as stuck pigs over “tearing apart families” of illegal aliens while you are silent, or worse, cheer at the tearing apart of families of US citizens.

That is the position the US government places its own citizens who choose to live abroad in. Where is the outcry? The righteous indignation over the violation of the rights of our fellow Americans? Where are the angry Op-Eds informing the world of the injustice of such a system that claims the children born abroad to only one US citizen parent as US citizens owing to a land they may never have visited, tax and informational returns and possibly even taxes, as if they are the property of the land of their US parent’s birth?

For 12 years I have tried to warn my fellow expats and inform homelanders of the situation. Silence or anger are with but few exceptions, all I receive. You people crying over the legal treatment of people in our country illegally while you remain silent over the injustices meted out to your fellow citizens sicken me. Let one illegal alien get the penalty they earned and you go bonkers, citing rule of law nonsense. You are fakes, phoneys. Belay your faux righteous indignation over the treatment of illegal aliens while you care not at all about the treatment of your own citizens by our own government. Go Fauci yourselves and to hell with illegal aliens.