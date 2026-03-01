I absolutely hate emoney, digital currency or whatever name is used for it. Hate it. My reasons are many and include the damage done to a mind that relies on devices to do basic math, the ease in which such dependence can lead to over spending and the control over our finances it gives to others. While cashless only businesses and vending machines are increasing in proportion to those that accept cash and cashless payments, those that accept cash only are disappearing rapidly. The result is that I am often behind clueless cashless sheeple when wanting to use cash.

Thursday I was wanting to buy a hot drink (Hot Yuzu with Honey) from a vending machine on the train platform. There was a Japanese man trying to buy a drink with one of the myriad methods of paying with emoney. I have no idea what the issue was, but he kept swiping on his idiot phone screen and touching his phone to a pad on the vending machine. It may not have been all that long but it was far longer than it takes to plunk in a few coins or feed a bill to the machine, get your drink and be on your way. It was my plan to finish my drink and dispose of the empty bottle before my train came in and the guy fumbling with his idiot phone was putting the purchase itself at risk.

The second time was at the same station on my way home. This time it was with the transfer gate. Through long since no longer the case, I have nonetheless refused to charge my rechargeable rail pass with large sums as that would cause me to have “money” with me that I could only use for the train. These rail passes can now be used with many vending machines, at convenience stores and possibly elsewhere but I do not use mine for anything other than rail travel. I didn’t have enough left on my card to pass through the gate. No worries, there is a fare exchanging machine next to it. Unfortunately, the drunk guy trying to recharge his idiot phone based rail pass came 90 seconds from making me miss my train as I had to wait a long time for him to figure it out. He finally figured it out only to realize he went through the wrong gate. I quickly placed my pass on the pad, inserted a ¥1000 note and ran down the stairs to my train.

The following is not new, it is a basis for my warnings to friends and family outside Japan on how our use of our own money can be easily controlled. However, it is a new headache for me. In earlier posts I have stated that I withdraw my pay each pay day. Again, several reasons for this but today I reverified my warnings as valid. Preexwife transferred about half of the settlement money into my account today (Friday). I prefer my account to never have a large balance in it and took out the single withdrawal maximum at two different ATMs. When I tried to at a third, I was informed that the amount would put me over the daily limit for withdrawing my own money. Again, this is not new in Japan. I do not recall when the daily limit came to be nor do I know what that limit is, but there is a limit on how much of your own money you can withdraw in a day in Japan.

Talking over zoom with my mom on Saturday she shared with me that her credit card was suspended because she made two large payments in a short period of time. Readers in other lands have reported that they too now have limits on how much of their own money they can withdraw at a time.

