Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

BetterOffRed
16h

Planned obsolescence is the naked theft of consumers.

I keep looking for backward compatibility. I keep getting disappointed.

Sorry about Murphy.

Jimmy Gleeson
19h

Dongles are also UGLY.

My MacBook Air, because it is so thin has only 2 USB-C connectors and a headphone jack. To be honest, love the Bluetooth option that has me untethered for the headphones as I can glide around my room in the wheelchair without the cord ripping my headphones off my head and causing even more damage to my headphones due to my ridiculously not remembering there is an umbilical connecting me directly to my device. Even better for the laptop, as most surely, it would drag the laptop off the desk and onto the floor.

I also am not a fan of QR codes. Bar CODES/QR codes are not aesthetically pleasing in my book. If I could, I would recreate this eyesore into some artistic version of itself, like the 3D posters you see that have an underlying image. Why can't it be in reverse and show a beautiful image (maybe even your company logo) with your code behind it.

Is there a version of this mirroring device that requires a simple pin, or better yet, nothing at all to ensure it is being paired with your device?

It's been a while because I have so few monitors, but I do know it is a pain in the ass to pair screens with devices. Usually, it was enabling HULU or another streaming app to pair with my TV or computer, which necessitated typing in a code on a third-party device. And yes, most attempts to make things easier usually make things more difficult, like adding in two source identification. To log in to an app yesterday, I had to remember a password from years ago, and when it didn't work on my phone after numerous tries, and tried to reset the password, I finally had to use my desktop to reset the password in order to log into my phone app.

I do have issues all the time with pairing, though. Bluetooth pairing of my headphones sometimes requires turning my headphones on and off in order for it to properly pair. The Bluetooth will show that the device is paired, but no sound will come through the headphones until I turn it off and re-enable it.

As annoying as such a thing is for me, it has to be many times worse for an instructor to face these annoyances because this means the instructional time is disrupted.

