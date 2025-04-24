Revenge of Tech Revenge Hits Again
Arrrrrrg!
This will include what will at first seem a gratuitous display of unnecessary technical details. Please bear with it as they are necessary to both understand the problem, frustration and the utter stupidity behind the whole thing.
Last Sunday I went to the local electronics shop and asked if they had what they call a mirroring device. They had two models from the same maker, I went with the less expensive and more compact one for just shy of ¥4000. It worked with the home TV but to get it to work, the user must use the QR code displayed on the screen once the Dongle is attached for their device to recognize the signal, then touch the pairing icon in the control swipe down menu is touched to display the dongle, click on this and the tv mirrors your device’s display.
Great! Problem solved! Arrived at school early today to verify it works with their projector. I did. Not happy over the several hundred dollars worth of obsolete connectors I have for the various generations of iPads I have and having to buy yet another, but at least my lessons can proceed as planned.
Enter Mr. Murphy, stage left. As an aside, has anyone ever seen a representation of Mr. Murphy of “Murphy’s Law” fame? I have not but image him as the leprechaun from the movie of the same name. Anyways…. The first 90 minute period went smoothly. During the break, I wanted to set it up to show a video clip from YouTube and test it. No go. YouTube said I was offline. I can only be connected to one wifi network at a time and the HMDI dongle is a wifi device, meaning I cannot connect online when using it. Someone please tell me what the point of the stupid thing is when it is advertised as a device that allows idiot phone and tablet users to throw their movies to a larger screen when you can’t be connected online and to the dongle simultaneously? My iPad Pro has 2TB memory, so I unplugged the dongle and the projector, connected my iPad Pro to my pocket wifi and downloaded the short clip in just seconds. I then had great difficulty trying to reconnect to the dongle; kept receiving messages that it was being used my multiple other networks. How is that possible as you need to use your device’s camera to scan the QR code on the screen to connect? I asked all my students to ensure that they were not connected to it but the problem persisted. After unplugging and turning the various devices off in various orders, I was suddenly reconnected again. Then suddenly, the projector’s Home Screen displayed and I could no longer even get the dongle’s Home Screen with the QR code to reappear and could not use the projector for the second half of the class. Will stop by a store in Akihabara after class to see if I can find a better solution to try out.
The stop has been made. They only had three models available, one being the same as the on that failed, the others com in sets of transmitter and receiver at greater cost and, won’t work with the new iOS anyway. The one that specifically said it was compatible with iPads other than the one that died is the most expensive of the three. It cost ¥8650. However, it cannot cast Amazon Prime video, Disney + not Netflix, all of which I could send to the TV and school projectors with cable and cable adaptors. So some shithead at Apple decides it’s a great idea to save their customers the trouble of having to pack around town with various cable and adopters by forcing us to use one Bluetooth (?) wifi pairing forcing us to either by brand new TVs and projectors OR pay ¥8000+ for a screen casting device that will not allow us to play as much as we could before they fixed what was not broke. And this is called “progress”?. Did I relate the scene from “The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Returns” on “progress”?
Collection of connectors and cable from antiquity, the most recent as ancient as 9 months since it was last seen in the wild. Folks, these cost at least $250 in aggregate! And I just had to buy new ones to replace these. How long until these too are extinct?
Planned obsolescence is the naked theft of consumers.
I keep looking for backward compatibility. I keep getting disappointed.
Sorry about Murphy.
Dongles are also UGLY.
My MacBook Air, because it is so thin has only 2 USB-C connectors and a headphone jack. To be honest, love the Bluetooth option that has me untethered for the headphones as I can glide around my room in the wheelchair without the cord ripping my headphones off my head and causing even more damage to my headphones due to my ridiculously not remembering there is an umbilical connecting me directly to my device. Even better for the laptop, as most surely, it would drag the laptop off the desk and onto the floor.
I also am not a fan of QR codes. Bar CODES/QR codes are not aesthetically pleasing in my book. If I could, I would recreate this eyesore into some artistic version of itself, like the 3D posters you see that have an underlying image. Why can't it be in reverse and show a beautiful image (maybe even your company logo) with your code behind it.
Is there a version of this mirroring device that requires a simple pin, or better yet, nothing at all to ensure it is being paired with your device?
It's been a while because I have so few monitors, but I do know it is a pain in the ass to pair screens with devices. Usually, it was enabling HULU or another streaming app to pair with my TV or computer, which necessitated typing in a code on a third-party device. And yes, most attempts to make things easier usually make things more difficult, like adding in two source identification. To log in to an app yesterday, I had to remember a password from years ago, and when it didn't work on my phone after numerous tries, and tried to reset the password, I finally had to use my desktop to reset the password in order to log into my phone app.
I do have issues all the time with pairing, though. Bluetooth pairing of my headphones sometimes requires turning my headphones on and off in order for it to properly pair. The Bluetooth will show that the device is paired, but no sound will come through the headphones until I turn it off and re-enable it.
As annoying as such a thing is for me, it has to be many times worse for an instructor to face these annoyances because this means the instructional time is disrupted.