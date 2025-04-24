This will include what will at first seem a gratuitous display of unnecessary technical details. Please bear with it as they are necessary to both understand the problem, frustration and the utter stupidity behind the whole thing.

Last Sunday I went to the local electronics shop and asked if they had what they call a mirroring device. They had two models from the same maker, I went with the less expensive and more compact one for just shy of ¥4000. It worked with the home TV but to get it to work, the user must use the QR code displayed on the screen once the Dongle is attached for their device to recognize the signal, then touch the pairing icon in the control swipe down menu is touched to display the dongle, click on this and the tv mirrors your device’s display.

Great! Problem solved! Arrived at school early today to verify it works with their projector. I did. Not happy over the several hundred dollars worth of obsolete connectors I have for the various generations of iPads I have and having to buy yet another, but at least my lessons can proceed as planned.

Enter Mr. Murphy, stage left. As an aside, has anyone ever seen a representation of Mr. Murphy of “Murphy’s Law” fame? I have not but image him as the leprechaun from the movie of the same name. Anyways…. The first 90 minute period went smoothly. During the break, I wanted to set it up to show a video clip from YouTube and test it. No go. YouTube said I was offline. I can only be connected to one wifi network at a time and the HMDI dongle is a wifi device, meaning I cannot connect online when using it. Someone please tell me what the point of the stupid thing is when it is advertised as a device that allows idiot phone and tablet users to throw their movies to a larger screen when you can’t be connected online and to the dongle simultaneously? My iPad Pro has 2TB memory, so I unplugged the dongle and the projector, connected my iPad Pro to my pocket wifi and downloaded the short clip in just seconds. I then had great difficulty trying to reconnect to the dongle; kept receiving messages that it was being used my multiple other networks. How is that possible as you need to use your device’s camera to scan the QR code on the screen to connect? I asked all my students to ensure that they were not connected to it but the problem persisted. After unplugging and turning the various devices off in various orders, I was suddenly reconnected again. Then suddenly, the projector’s Home Screen displayed and I could no longer even get the dongle’s Home Screen with the QR code to reappear and could not use the projector for the second half of the class. Will stop by a store in Akihabara after class to see if I can find a better solution to try out.

The stop has been made. They only had three models available, one being the same as the on that failed, the others com in sets of transmitter and receiver at greater cost and, won’t work with the new iOS anyway. The one that specifically said it was compatible with iPads other than the one that died is the most expensive of the three. It cost ¥8650. However, it cannot cast Amazon Prime video, Disney + not Netflix, all of which I could send to the TV and school projectors with cable and cable adaptors. So some shithead at Apple decides it’s a great idea to save their customers the trouble of having to pack around town with various cable and adopters by forcing us to use one Bluetooth (?) wifi pairing forcing us to either by brand new TVs and projectors OR pay ¥8000+ for a screen casting device that will not allow us to play as much as we could before they fixed what was not broke. And this is called “progress”?. Did I relate the scene from “The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Returns” on “progress”?

Collection of connectors and cable from antiquity, the most recent as ancient as 9 months since it was last seen in the wild. Folks, these cost at least $250 in aggregate! And I just had to buy new ones to replace these. How long until these too are extinct?