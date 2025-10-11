A year and some months ago, Margret Anna Alice lost her husband. Among the many things she shared with her readers was the fact that she was suddenly burdened with all the tasks he did around the house as they fell upon her shoulders. At the time, I was stricken by the realization of how this reality was foisted upon her not by her choice but by one of the cruelties of life and in contrast, how my preexwife was choosing this reality. I said nothing to her, MAA, about this as my loss compares not to hers and I did not want to belittle hers in any way.

The fact is, the preexwife is in for a rude awakening. For starters, The Kid (the oldest) is 12 years old and she has yet to spend a single 24 hours alone with the kids. Not a single one. I have through, many in fact as before the panic she took several business trips, both domestic and overseas. Whereas she has not a single day, I have several days. Despite the fact the she has taken trips in excess of week long I cannot claim that I alone took care of the kids as my in-laws would pick up the kids, fed and bath them on the two nights a week I was allowed to work late. Apart from these twice weekly late nights, I took care of the entire house, kids, cats, laundry and myself alone. On the rare weekend day I work out of the house or she and the kids are at home and I at work during the week, she either calls her mom over or takes the kids over to her parent’s apartment. It truly is as if she is afraid of being alone with her own kids and cannot handle it. She has not even been with them a full 24 hours with them at school and she the only one on call in case there is an incident at school that requires a parent’s involvement. How in the hell is she going to handle being alone with the kids, house and cats? Her parents are elderly. Both have health issues, her mother’s possible due to the clot shot. She will soon have to look after them too, on her own. We moved to this area so that we could look after her parents in their old age. I was onboard for that. Now she is throwing me overboard and leaving it all to fall upon her shoulders.

Instead of reading a book on the couch as I wash the dishes (an arrangement of my suggestion when dating, if she prepared a meal, I did the dishes.) around midnight, it will be she who will have to do them; unless she puts away her cooking gear and goes for prepared foods or eating out, which will have various negative effects upon all in the house. It will be she who will have to feed the cats, and clean their litter boxes, unless to finds new homes for some or all of them. That will be devastating to the kids. The long standing arrangement has been that she washed the laundry and I hang it up to dry and she brings it in. However, in increasing occurrence, I do 2 of these related tasks or all three. I washed and hung the laundry up yesterday but she did not bring it in. In rained during the night, and in fact all day, and she blew up at me for the laundry I washed and hung out being wet and needing to be washed again. Like everything else, this too was my fault. That leads us to one of the biggest shocks she is going to have, the fact that much of what she blames me for is actually done by her.

When newlyweds, the preexwife thought it a good idea to suggest a fine of 10 yen for whoever left a light on when leaving a room. She believed the stereotype that we Yanks are wasteful with energy. After less than a week she furiously ended that as it was she and she alone who had to pay the fine repeatedly. I wish I could have a camera left behind to she her reaction the very first morning after my departure and she finds multiple lights left on down stairs and the front door unlocked. She is going to go nuts not having me around to blame for everything.

Other tasks she will have to do, “kabi killa” the bathroom. “Kabi”is mold and mildew and “killa” is the katakanaized version of the English “killer”. One brand of bathroom cleaner is called “kabi killa” as it kills mold and mildew. There are other brands, but just as all cellophane tape is “Scotch Tape” in the US, all mold and mildew eradications are called “Kabikilla” in Japan. Not fun work. In reality, a respirator should be worn. It produces chlorine gas and does a number on the eyes, throat and lungs even with the windows open and the exhaust fan on high. Smells up the whole house too. On her shoulders now. I hope to depart without having to do this for her again. It needs done now. So is cleaning up cat vomit and cleaning the rugs whenever they vomit on them, which is their preferred place to hurl upon. Taking the carts to the vet for the required shots and when they are ill, on her and her pocket book. I currently cover all costs associated with the cats. This is to say nothing of reaching the top shelves or opening jars. Vacuuming, cleaning the filters of the air cleaners and A/Cs, all on her. Taking the car in for its required yearly check and tax certificate and occasional recalls, all on her. Arranging package delivery when missed, on her. At present, she relies on me to deal with all who ring the door bell even when she is working from home. Most days, this is twice. She will have to leave work early to get home in time to pick The Kid up from cram school the two or three days a week I currently do so. And that is just what comes to mind quickly.

On my side, I expect to be shocked by expenses I do not see directly. Food and utilities are chief of my concerns. I was also rather shocked to realize that despite living here 25 years this past September 2nd, I have never lived truly alone. While I did not have another living with me when I first returned, my employer arranged my apartment and subsidized rent and paid for some of my utilities. A requirement to signing a rental agreement is a registered Inkan, or name stamp. I just ordered one today for I have never had one. Have never needed one. I have several Hanako, which are also name stamps. One is the kanji for my given name, the one I use most often. Another is my family name is katakana. Neither are registered nor registrable. To register a stamp, it must be the same as on official government documents, which for me at least, is my name as it is in English.

It has been over 20 years since I have shopped for an apartment. This market has changed in major ways. Back then, first and last month rent, a security deposit that was at least one month’s worth of rent and often several months worth and “Key money”, totaling several months and possibly over half a year worth of rent was required. And then, once they learn you are gaijin, massive price increase if not the more common out right refusal to rent to you. Oh, and a guarantor. A guarantor is basically a co-signer and was required for Japanese too. Few would cosign for a gaijin, even employers. In recent years I had heard and my apartment search bears this out, that key money is now the exception and not the rule it was 20 some years ago. Even first & last month rent is completely gone. Have not seen a single listing requiring this. Many do not even require a deposit. Many list as “foreigner friendly”. Some even as “LGBT friendly”. Prices have come way down too. But many of these require a minimum 2 year lease, which is a commitment I cannot make. But what about the guarantor? I have no idea, but if this is remains a common requirement, things are about to get really bad for Kitsune. I am hopeful that will all the other positive changes that this artifact of a past reality has too died and has been buried. Find out soon.

Out of all this, I have but one fear, and it is an actual fear. While I long for peace and quiet, The Kid refused to go to bed until after midnight again, can’t hear myself think with the preexwife and The Kid either fighting or playing around, usually both of these intertwined. But it is my kid’s voice. Will the peace of the quiet bring peace to my heart and soul, or torment them?