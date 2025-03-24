Share this postKitsune, Maskless CrusaderRoutine vaxxes kill kids in JapanCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRoutine vaxxes kill kids in Japanlink to Sharyl Attkisson articleKitsune, Maskless Crusader.Mar 24, 20253Share this postKitsune, Maskless CrusaderRoutine vaxxes kill kids in JapanCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Sharehttps://sharylattkisson.com/Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe3Share this postKitsune, Maskless CrusaderRoutine vaxxes kill kids in JapanCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
I saw a video a while ago comparing childhood illness in jabbed and non-jabbed children. For all the usual childhood illnesses, the non-jabbed group were far less prone and in most cases it was not just a slight difference but glaringly obvious. You might be able to do a search on YT or one of the less censored platforms and find it.
Also, I have a friend who lives in Europe and has 3 kids. Not a single one of them had a needle of any kind since birth and amazingly they are still alive. The oldest is in her teens. Must be some sort of miracle that they not only survived but they are all healthy despite such lack of "healthcare"!!!
Never mind MAHA, if everyone around the world stopped shooting up their kids with this stuff, we could make the entire planet healthy again. And we'd see clear results after just one year.