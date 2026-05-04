Originally planned to take this hike the week before but it is offered until a later date than the Kisarazu hike, so I switched weeks. Just one week difference and the cherry blossoms were mostly gone. No surprise nor disappointment for I knew it would be the case, especially with the rain and wind we had during the intervening week.

Sakura trees denuded of their blossoms.

Sakura, same sound but different Kanji as the tree whose blossoms were blown away by the storms was once an important castle town. It was built under the orders of the new Tokugawa Shogunate to protect the eastern approaches to its capital of Edo. Despite the fact that it was torn down after the Meiji Restoration, it is on the list of the top 100 castles in Japan, ranked 33 IIRC. A quick online search did not reveal its ranking.

The starting point for this hike was also at the town’s tourist information center though this one was in the same building as the station. Another hiker was there when I entered but not originally for the Ekikara hike. He was intrigued by my request for the map for this hike and asked for one himself. The elderly woman manning the center told me the hike was 11 KM in length and asked if I was able to walk that far. I told her that I had over 20 years experience with Ekikara hikes and that this hike would be my 4th in as many weeks. We then reminisced on how the hikes had changed over the past two decades. I showed her the water bottle on my hip with a tag inside the cooler bag that reads, “Made in Japan to mont-bell standards”, that was the prize for finishing a series of hikes and we talked about other prizes given. She informed me that this hike offered nothing in the way of sustenance, and suggested I buy a bento at the convenience store near the station to eat along the way. I did.

This was my first hike with my new camera which I bought used after seeing a nice long distance shot of Mt. Fuji posted by another substacker. I brought both it and my Canon DSLR to see which performs better for different kinds of shots. Two things prompted the purchase of this camera. I was already looking to replace my normal use multi focal length lens as it no longer focused properly. Looking through the front of the lens, it was apparent why, mold spots on several of the lenses. Guess I carried it in the rain too many times. The other reason is that even my largest telephoto lens is not capable of the shot I saw on substack. The price of the camera being roughly that of a used lens, I opted to try it out. I like it and it will be interesting to see how the two cameras match up, though not a fair comparison as I am shooting with my old, moldy lens on the Canon.

The new camera is a Nikon CoolPix P900. It is no longer in production and it was a bit of an adventure finding batteries and a charger for it. Its fixed lens has focal lengths from 24mm to 2000mm! It is crazy light compared with my Canon DSLR.

With my Canon DSLR and work horse 18-135mm lens.

With my Nikon CoolPix P900 with the fixed lens zoomed out to 2000mm.

Most of the hike was through farm land on both sides of a river.

Even out here, a train is always near by.

I have never seen rail crossings like this (below) in the U.S. . Doesn’t mean they don’t exist, just never saw one despite the main north south and east west rail lines crossing in the middle of my town. In Japan, we have these both in the country side and city.

I lunched in Holland. She warned it was a long hike!

Tulips and everything except Tiny Tim.

Japan is dotted with things from far abroad, including even entire nation themed parks. Think many Epcot Centers but each one for only one of the many cultures of the world instead of just a section of a park for each. As an example, let us look at ‘Hawaiians”, a Hawaii themed hotel and mini theme park. If the movie depiction of the park is accurate, it came into being when the town’s industry and main employer shut down. Desperate for a new way to earn a living for the town, they struck upon the idea of a Hawaiian themed park and sent the towns daughters to Hawaii to learn real hula dancing and built a hotel and them park around this. We went just after Christmas in 2019 and it was impressive. I was not expecting anything as grand or professional. This deserves a post on its own, but for now, there are many such places throughout Japan. However, Sakura’s windmill is in my experience, not completely but somewhat unique. The Daimyo of the Han was infatuated with Dutch studies and had the language and medical education from them incorporated into the education of his samurai. There is an actual connection between the two lands stretching back almost two centuries.

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Informative posters in the windmill and English translations.

After eating my bento in the shadow of an authentic Dutch windmill is Sakura, Japan, I crossed the river via the bridge fronting the windmill. From the bridge, looking back towards the windmill, I spot what looks to me to be an actual tomb on the river bank.

The bridge had two statues of dragons, which are often used to represent rivers and waterfalls in Japan. Recently, a Japanese author of English books I follow on Instagram has been posting on the Anime movie, Spirited Away. There are apparently reasons for the heroine’s male friend being a dragon in human form. The movie is filled with far more symbolism than I knew, far, far more.

While at the windmill, I saw large numbers of who I took to be Indians. Whole families of them. I witnessed them pilling into several cars after sightseeing around the windmills. Still, I was surprised to see this on the far bank of the river, a kilometer or more away from anything.

While the sight of women from other parts of Asia wearing their traditional garb and women from the Middle East wearing whatever their religion imposes upon them has become common in Japan, seeing Japanese women in kimono has become uncommon. So much so in-fact, last week I saw a kimono clad woman walking ahead of me as I walked home. She was stopped repeatedly by folks she met, one an older woman reached out to feel the texture of the silk. The next day, as I was hanging out my laundry to dry, I heard a neighbor man talking to the same woman, who I now know lives across the street from me, about her wearing kimono the day before. The elderly Japanese around me were making a big deal out of this 40ish Japanese woman wearing a kimono. Daily, I see numerous scarf clad women of a particular faith even in my neighborhood.

Until just before the panic, whole families or even married couples of all non Japanese was rare. If I was married to a non Japanese National (JN) I would not be able to sponsor her for a visa even though she is my wife. She would have to find an employer or school to sponsor her. That was how it was until recently. When I went to the Immigration Bureau to renew my Gaijin card in late 2019 or early 2020 I saw for the first time entire families of Non Japanese there. Never had I witnessed that before.

Back to the hike.

These (below) are common in rural Japan. I strongly suspect the gate house and home are Edo era structures and that there were originally thatched roofed.

Caught these two fishing in the shallows of the river.

Within the site of Sakura Castle is the largest Japanese history museum in the country. It is billed as the only museum covering the entire land and it has replicas of artifacts that are in the collections of the many local and regional museums throughout Japan, including of a few items I saw at a museum in Kisarazu when hiking through that town the previous week. It is also a museum I drove to years ago for an awesome exhibition on Japanese fountain pens.

I asked the ticket counter personnel where the coin lockers were so that I could drop off my backpack with iPad and my camera. The told me that photography of the exhibits was allowed as long as flash was not used. Took some, but as many as I expected.

Pottery censer.

These two ladies lived hundreds of years and hundreds of years apart. The video behind them shows a forensic artist reconstructing their faces from cast copies of their skulls. I swear I have had each in class in the past. They look so familiar to me. Wonder if either are my son’s ancestor. Sadly, scientists place their ages at passing at around 20 years of age.

This is the type of museum I had been looking forward to taking my son to for even before he was conceived. We from N. America and of European descent cannot go to a nearby museum and see artifacts made centuries or even longer ago by our ancestors. All our ancestors went through the same stages of technological, social and cultural development, but nowhere near where we were born and raised. Around my place of birth are some excellent museums of locally discovered finds and archaeological sites. Stone arrow heads are often found in plowed fields. Of great interest to me, but not of the labors of my people. Artifacts left behind by my ancestors are who knows where in Europe. But what was pulled from the ground in Japan was fabricated by my son’s ancestors, if only on his mother’s side. I planned to instill in him the awesome knowledge that while which could never be known, that at least one of the many ancient artifacts he will see in his homeland’s museum was viewed, held, owned or perhaps, even made buy someone from whom he descended.

Instead, after witnessing other families enjoy the varied exhibits in the multistoried museum, I left alone and feeling empty.

When here for the fountain pen exhibit, I was not aware that the museum stood on the site of a castle, if I had, it is highly likely that I would have strolled through the park. Doing so now was bitter sweet. It was difficult beyond measure to walk alone past the many families enjoying the fine weather in the park. The sweet part was stumbling across the two statues mentioned above.

The opening of Japan by Commodore Perry and the First Consul of the U.S. to Japan, Townsend Harris are areas of intense interest for me. I have read the condensed version of Perry’s official report to Congress and books on The first mission in Japan of the U.S. . My first off base excursion while stationed at Yokosuka, Japan was for the Black Ship Festival held in Shimoda. Later, my wife and I visited the city and there the temple that housed the U.S. Consul and his Dutch interpreter Henry Heuksen and the graves of US sailors and Marines and Russian sailors who died in the area during Japan’s opening.

Gokusenji, the first US Consulate in Japan.

The final resting spot of 5 US Navy sailors and Marines.

On the grounds of the temple used as the US’s first consulate.

On the right is the special exhibit catalog of the fountain pen exhibition at the museum in Sakura. On the far left is the catalog for the special exhibition of Perry and Harris held in the Edo Tokyo Museum next to where I teach in Ryogoku. Between the two books is one of several prints taken from the pages of Perry’s official report to Congress that I have in my collection.

If I had know that Hotta was from this area, I would certainly have looked around the park that is home to the museum when I visited it long ago.

After wondering the park that encompasses much of the castle site and the museum, I rejoined the hike route which took past a parking lot where families were loading up the kids and whatever they brought to enjoy their time in the park. I was the time we would have done the same if we had taken a trip here. I noticed that there was a stamp for the castle outside a small, unlocked and unmanned building with leaflets and the like on the history of the castle. Never really into these almost universally offered venue stamps, I have on occasion gotten them and for some reason, I did this time. I made a second for my son…….

The feelings overwhelming left me doubting if I could, indeed, if I should go on another of these Ekikara hikes. Now with no purpose beyond just finishing it, I plodded on.

With effort, I forced myself to continue documenting what I saw. The path took me up a sleep, long hillside through a bamboo grove to a group of surviving samurai homes.

Here we see one is still clad in its original style of roof, thatched. To the right, almost appearing as an extension of the post in the foreground, we can see the specialized firefighting nozzle to prevent the loss of this important cultural relic to fire. The other samurai homes here have had their roofs modernized.

Here is a road side jizo with offerings left inside its protective shed.

Back near the station I saw what I am sure is another ancient home that has been modernized. I believe this too once has a thatched roof.

Along the way, I realized I missed the first stop of the hike, so I went back to photograph it, a steam locomotive. My dad would have loved to see this, as would my son.

Monument to the town’s history in front of the train station.

I do not even recall what I did for dinner nor where I partook of it, so down in the dumps I was.