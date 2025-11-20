Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

David Taylor
11h

Very sinister indeed and its as if Japan has been selected to be targeted specifically due to it being quite a traditional society in so many ways. Maybe I haven't been out and about in the city that much but my impression is that there has been less of it here in HK. Maybe that is due to China's influence (which is just a different kind of sinister and really no better). It all leads ultimate to a breakdown in society across the globe to pave the way for a one world government, even as they continue to keep up the pretense that countries govern themselves. Here we are in the run up to legislative council elections and there's a full propaganda campaign in full swing right now with billboards full of the various candidates that have been pre-selected to give the masses some kind of illusion that they actually have a say in the way things are run. The positive side is that I have heard a number of people who I don't consider to be particularly smart (ie mask wearers) also say that voting is meaningless. Hopefully that will lead to a record low turnout which is the best way to vote in my opinion.

1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Ruth Elkin
15h

Completely revolting. I sympathize.

