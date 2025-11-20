SDGs Train
Thus read a sign above the door of a subway I took to work today
While I do not know if the entire train was thus painted as I was not paying attention to such things until I was about to board, I think the entire train was. Inside the car I rode, all ad spots were filled with SDG propaganda. This is really something to see for it has been many years since I have seen all such spots filled with regular advertisements. The occasional full car or train ad campaign has all these spots filled but it may be as far back as the early 2000s since I have seen all ad spots filled. So, whenever they have one of these, it is really overwhelming. It also seems that these are recently more to promote some kind of nonsense like SDGs than advertising for a good or service.
SDGs have suddenly become even more obnoxious of late. There are turning up in informational mailings for my credit card, and several other places which I cannot recall, but places I do not recall seeing them before. I do know there are being used for the excuse to automate everything.
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Very sinister indeed and its as if Japan has been selected to be targeted specifically due to it being quite a traditional society in so many ways. Maybe I haven't been out and about in the city that much but my impression is that there has been less of it here in HK. Maybe that is due to China's influence (which is just a different kind of sinister and really no better). It all leads ultimate to a breakdown in society across the globe to pave the way for a one world government, even as they continue to keep up the pretense that countries govern themselves. Here we are in the run up to legislative council elections and there's a full propaganda campaign in full swing right now with billboards full of the various candidates that have been pre-selected to give the masses some kind of illusion that they actually have a say in the way things are run. The positive side is that I have heard a number of people who I don't consider to be particularly smart (ie mask wearers) also say that voting is meaningless. Hopefully that will lead to a record low turnout which is the best way to vote in my opinion.
Completely revolting. I sympathize.