While I do not know if the entire train was thus painted as I was not paying attention to such things until I was about to board, I think the entire train was. Inside the car I rode, all ad spots were filled with SDG propaganda. This is really something to see for it has been many years since I have seen all such spots filled with regular advertisements. The occasional full car or train ad campaign has all these spots filled but it may be as far back as the early 2000s since I have seen all ad spots filled. So, whenever they have one of these, it is really overwhelming. It also seems that these are recently more to promote some kind of nonsense like SDGs than advertising for a good or service.

SDGs have suddenly become even more obnoxious of late. There are turning up in informational mailings for my credit card, and several other places which I cannot recall, but places I do not recall seeing them before. I do know there are being used for the excuse to automate everything.