After my bath late last night I applied DMSO for the second time on my injured knee, the uninjured knee and my right ankle which I injured decades ago and has remained “puffy” ever since. I tried it on my right knee as it has began to ache from the strain of taking up the slack from the out of commission left knee.

This time the burning sensation was pronounced. I eventually attempted to wipe it off after around half an hour. Still burning, it was not so bad as to keep me awake. Since the initial injury, I have had to sleep in a small variety of novel positions. The left leg will not lie flat without causing sever discomfort. At first, I hung it over the side of the bed. This provides relief but only until one of the cats attack my foot. It also became uncomfortable after days of sleeping this way. Sleeping on my belly with my left leg out far enough for my knee to be bent at a 90 degree angle of close to it is probably the most comfortable but I cannot sleep like this unless alone in bed. Bed is too small. This is the chief reason for me sleeping in after my wife gets up. I have found that putting my right foot atop of my left so that the left foot is outstretched allows for my left leg to lie flat without pain or discomfort. No need last night. Shortly after lying down, about an hour after I applied it, the muscles around my left knee spasmed a bit. Was not painful. Was not pain free but it was easy to sleep with.

The focus of the pain continues to shift. It seems to me, that as pain in regions with the most pain are reduced, other areas are able to be felt. The left side of the knee cap is where I am feeling the most pain now.

Not sure yet how DMSO is affecting my other knee and ankle.

As I feared, I left the bottle of DMSO out, forgetting at that late an hour, to hide it. Wife saw it and she asked what I was using it for. When I told her it was for my knee….”You KNEE!? It’s a SOLVENT!” I knew she would know of it as she majored in industrial chemistry. She immediately went online to verify my claims as she gave me the third degree over how I came to believe it could be used for knee injuries. Not fun. This may relieve me of the need to wait until she is out of the house or in a long zoom meeting to apply it.

I was asked if I tasted garlic after using it. I did not but another said they did. GARLIC! That’s what the smell reminded me of! To my nose, it does not smell like garlic. It did smell very familiar and I think of food every time I catch a whiff of it. While it does not smell like garlic to me, it reminds me of garlic.