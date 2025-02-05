There are many compelling reasons to leave Japan when the time comes for me to depart my preexwife’s house. Most are connected with money. I still have the monthly nenkin payments to make and have to replace my health insurance company by year’s end at a much greater cost than my current policy, but this may be doable. It is at least in the realm of possibility now. Known rocks and shoals remain as do the possibility of unknown issues that have long plagued me by suddenly appearing.

….one of which arrived today. What I fear is down the road, if not arrived at already. Received today the notification of the open period for my national income tax filing. Opening it up, it is full of instructions on how to merge my Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) with my My Number in a single card. The stated purpose for the My Number system is the convenience of having one, single, government issued ID number for everything; TIN, National Health “Insurance”, pension, unemployment, workman’s comp, Driver’s license, in fact licenses for any doohickey, thingamabob, whatchamacallit, doodad, thingamajigger, and/or doomaflage, either as an operator or as a trade or profession, passport, employee number and bank account number, in short EVERYTHING. After many abortive attempts and a slow start, they are now pushing this HARD. As of yet, I do not know if I will be required to make this step to file my taxes this year, but the time will come that we all will have to. Another previous unknown danger roared out of the depths yesterday, being just a shadow the night before, the ad for my main employer is like a great white shark making its presence known.

While I may be able to swing it for some time anyway, why bother? Why stay? One reason is my kids. However, the oldest, whom all the others imitate, hates me. I have thought that they are the poster child for a spoilt brat and have recently found that I was spot on. At least if I go with the following which I recently read on “The Blog of Ken”, which I recommend to all who read this. He posts mainly on the climate change fraud but does venture into other areas of mutual concern as he does with this. Although he is using this to call out those who support DEI, my 11 year old checks off all on the list that follows this explanation.

“Psychologists have come up with a list of traits that spoiled children tend to exhibit as they reach adulthood. Here's the list. See if you recognize any of these traits from any recent news stories involving trans-activists or protests of that nature.

Entitled

Dependent

Selfish

Lacks empathy

Poor communication

Inability to regulate emotions

Impulsive decision making

Intolerance of differences/conflict

Lack of self-discipline

Demanding

Struggles with authority

Ignores the word "no"

Difficulty sharing

Limited resilience

Anxious”

The kid is getting into fights at school for no other reason that someone has a different opinion than they do. They show zero respect towards authority, they being all the authority they need. Being told “No” and forced to comply is truly traumatic for them, so no one save myself tells them “No.”, and they hate me for it. A gaijin friend of mine recently sent me an article, originally in Japanese of all the new harassment types there are in corporate Japan. One is certification/qualification harassment. Though I may not recall the proper name for it, it is when a supervisor asks how a subordinate is coming along with their required certifications/qualifications. That is a type of harassment now and HR departments are warning sups not to engage in it. Well, with kids, asking if they got their homework done is now child abuse and I am not allowed to ask this. Somehow, mom can though, but not excessively. In short, I could write at least a booklet on each of those in this list and how this kid matches the terms and how his teachers and mother are promoting it. And again, my stating the likely outcome to my wife is now “threatening” her and that is “Domestic Violence.”

I will provide another example as it is going on right now. The 11 year old stayed on the toilet until sometime after 10 am. School starts at 8 am. Mom had to run some errands and when the kid finally got out of the restroom, they refused to get dressed and go to school. After sometime trying to get them to do so, I asked how they think they will be able to get into that good jr. High school they want to go to if they keep skipping classes and missing tests? Eventually, I said that if they continued to do so, they will be put in the class for all the stupid (Baka) kids. The kid seized upon this and once mommy got home told her that the reason they can’t go to school is because daddy said they have to go to the class for the stupid kids. Of course, she believes the kid’s version of the story. The kid is back in bed now with their alarm set so that they can get up in time to make it to school for lunch. They like the school lunches as their school is uncommon in that they prepare all the meals on campus, bread is served hot from the oven.

Staying with the “family” is now seemingly out of the question, so why stay in Japan given all the gains for the surveillance state? Good question. Why did shanghied sailors remain sailors or woman forced into prostitution remain or either go back to these horrible lifestyles they did not choose for themselves? One is that once free, they find that those previously close to them do not want them around. Either they blame the victim for their misfortune or themselves for not rescuing them or at least trying to help them. What hope does a prostitute have of attaining the goals she once had before being forced into that “trade” or a sailor upon whom the indelible mark of the sea has imprinted his character and mannerisms? But another is that these lives become what they know. The shanghied squid may have attained rank and authority and the better circumstances these provide and to leave these to start all over again at the bottom rung of the social/trade/professional ladder may be taken as a demotion of sorts. This is actually a common theme in the songs seamen sang in the age of sail.

But it always comes back to the kids. I learned of the FATCA/FBAR/CBT mess when we were expecting our first child. Learning then of the danger of them being claimed by the US, I did not register their births at the embassy. They cannot easily enter the US, rather they cannot be expected to easily leave the US should they enter. Loooong story, trust me on this, or ask about it in the comments. Once I depart Japan, I am not coming back. Doubtful in the extreme that I will be able to even if I desired to. Once the misdeeds of those living under my name and SSN in the States catch up with me, I will lose my passport and will not have the money necessary for the legal battles that must be fought and won to get it back. Leaving means in all realistic probability, that I will never see my kids again.

Additionally, while under employed, I am employed. I recently got a massive raise at one place (The place that I just learned have bought the AI realtime translation system.) and we are trying to create more classes for me to teach for them. A new job begins soon and I learned yesterday that I will be teaching a new class at my current med school for the entire school year, though I will be team teaching and coming in every other week for this course, at least for the first semester. We will meet tomorrow to discuss what we’ll do for the second semester. My new school has already offered me a full day of classes the following school year. The possibility to augment my income as a bespoke tour guide is also in the works. Things are looking up on the earnings front here. If only my wife would have returned to the office, then I might still have a family, broken that it is, and a home.

The following I provide in response to a comment a reader made a while back that I was unable to respond to at the time. They asked, rhetorically, I presume, if my wife was happy that my knee is mostly healed. The answer is an emphatic “No!” She is NOT. I twisted my knee during a camping trip that was hell for me. She was non stop muttering negative things about me and every attempt I made to speak was met with her screaming at me that my voice was too loud. That was the first day. The second day differed only in that she was then complaining that I was not speaking loud enough. Were it not for the injured knee, I would have gone to the lodge and called a cab to take me to the nearest train station leaving her and the kids to break camp, pack everything and drive home. As I twisted my knee during the second day, I think she believes I was faking it to get sympathy or something. She expressed no concern over my knee other than if I could drive or not. The fact that I fixed it with a non conventional treatment just furthers her suspicion that I was faking it all along.

Were it not for the kids, I would have left years ago. Should have before we had kids but I see that through the lens of hindsight.

Leaving hafu kids with social issues alone with a mother with these traits is a hard thing to do.