A bit less than a we

ek ago the writing bureau I told you about arrived. I held off photographing it as one last piece of furniture was on the way. This morning it arrived. Living/work room finally set up, I would now like to share a few photos of my latest two furniture acquisitions.

The vermillion urushi tansu on the right is what arrived today. All drawers except for the smallest one lock.

Cleared for action, my Victorian era travel desk run out for business. I have a larger, Regency era traveling desk that fits but not well enough for the bureau to fully close and shut off the battle lantern.

Almost ready for business. What’s missing?

With the remainder of the month almost devoid of gainful work, I will be using the time to fill the drawers of all these and a couple of smaller ones in the bedroom with stuff I have stashed in the third room of my apartment which I use as stowage.

I cannot over stress the importance to quality of life of having the decks cleared of trip hazards.

Several of the other items in these photos have their stories, but those are not for today.