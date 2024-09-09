From a recently received email from the school.

“XXXXXXXXXsensei sent the shared syllabus to all the teachers relatively early, on August 8th, and asked for some suggestions from you, unlike in the spring semester. However, no one responded to this email, so we assumed there were no issues. But just a few days before the new semester started and even on the first day of class, the feedbacks of both syllabus and test framework were received, leading us to make further adjustments to accommodate those requests. We understand that receiving revised versions repeatedly might have been confusing.”

My response.

“Of course no one responded to it, it was sent the day before Summer vacation started. I sent you an email on this on the 9th. The syllabus needed to be finalized long before the last day before a long vacation. This is unacceptable.”

Below was originally immediately after their above comment.

“We would like the teachers to provide their suggestions or requests with a bit more time in advance, rather than right before the semester starts.”

To which I respond with something close to, “And yet, you sent the syllabus at the last minute.”

Points to note, the 8th was the last day before summer vacation. I responded on the 9th to say among other things, that this was unacceptable. I received a response on Aug 31st from the same person who recently (yesterday I think) sent the above because THEY themselves were away on vacation. Classes started on the 4th. WTF?

Am I the only one who finds this bizarre?