Took delivery of a used refrigerator and a used washing machine This afternoon. Combined cost of ¥17,000 plus ¥3,000 delivery and set up. The delivery would have been free if I lived across the river in Tokyo, but not complaining. Needed to pay an extra ¥2000 for optional feet to lift the washer up so they the hose could pass under it to connect with the drain. He set up the washer first to run partial cycles through it to clean it and upon my asking if there would a problem operating my microwave atop the fridge, as expected no issue, he offered to hook up the ground for me. Something I can do, but why not have him since he offered. The microwave and fridge are the exact same width; it’s as if I planned it that way.

Bought a chilled 6 pack of beer and put it in. Will have cold beer awaiting me upon my return tonight.

Bought a heated carpet and shower head and hose last night. No heat in the bedroom yet. Only one heater/AC in the place as of yet. Slept much better last night. Nicer shower too, not having water spraying everywhere except where I want it.

Finished cleaning the kitchen today. Will start lining the cabinet, cupboard and the one drawer tomorrow.

Will see about getting wifi installed tomorrow too.