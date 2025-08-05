Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jolene's avatar
Jolene
4h

Excellent post, and so true. Incompetence, greed, laziness, cowardice, etc. explain most bad outcomes. The idea that ambitious people could put their personal motivations aside to fall in line while a bigger, perfectly executed, plan unfolds over months or years is ludicrous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
7h

In terms of "how do some people keep their jobs?" In many cases, I think it comes down to people liking who they like. You could have two people, pretty decent at their job, and one person was being scrutinized and everything they did was documented as a reason somewhere in the future to fire them. And then there was another employee, almost same ability to work, and everything he did was scrutinized nad taken into account as to when he would be promoted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture