SPLICE THE MAIN BRACE
For those in the Tokyo area, a covid contrarian from down south will be in town next Sunday for a pub crawl. We will start with lunch in the Ogawamachi/Kanda area and work our way through craft beer pubs in the area. you are welcome to join us at any time. I will have my iPad with me and check for messages from time to time, or better, if interested PM me and I will provide more direct contact info.
