A comment from a subscriber on my post on my backpack being left behind on the train prompted this more in depth foray into the subject. Returning lost items is not as straight forward as it seems.

Over my close to 30 years in total in Japan, I have occasionally left things behind, usually on the train. The first was in the late 90s when I forgot my electronic dictionary (remember those, you long timers in Japan?) on a bus on my way to a student’s home. They quickly called the bus company and it was quickly found and returned. Hats. Have lost several of these. Not a one has found its way back to me.

About ten years ago, I dropped my wallet either in a cab or outside as I disembarked. Drinking was involved. I reported it to the police over a day later, drinking was involved, once I realized it was missing. I did get it back, over a year later. There was no cash in it when I lost it, so the lack thereof when it was returned was of no great surprise.

The December before the panic, after finishing a day in which I spent 7 hours total in various classrooms around Tokyo, I left my backpack on the train. Plagiarizing myself, here is what I wrote elsewhere on the experience. “Exhausted from prolonged lack of sleep and a long work day, I forgot my back pack on the train on my way home. Not sure how anyone could not notice that something so heavy was not on their back, but I did not notice it missing until home for an hour when my wife asked about my schedule and I needed my planner to answer. Planner was in my back pack. All were returned 3 days later. I still have no memory of most of my evening commute that day, and none of my back pack after strapping it on after work. Did not even know which of the three trains I rode nor which of the 3 stations I used I might have left it in. Folks, lack of sleep is not good.”

Since then I had not left anything anywhere. True, as classes switched to online from home, the chance to do so decreased greatly but did totally disappear. Additionally, most classes returned to the classroom two years ago, though there total far fewer than I had prior to the panic. Had not left anything anywhere until last year that is. After the preexwife formally adopted that title, unless I have a specific task to focus upon, I am scatterbrained in the extreme. In the last few months I have left my laptop in a restaurant, later my iPad Pro in the same restaurant, my iPad in the rest room of the coffee shop I wrote about in my last post. Each of these times, my forgotten items were either where I left them or were collected by employees and kept at the counter.

Then, of course, my backpack forgotten last Thursday. Sadly, that has not been the last. Monday, I lost my hat. I did not realize it until leaving a 100 yen store when I went to put it on and found that I did not have it.

I can scarcely believe I left it on the train despite having done so in the past. Each time in the past I realized I was without cover as soon as I stepped outside. My eyes are sensitive to the light, perhaps why I have excellent night vision, and need a visor to shield my eyes. It was chilly without a hat, so I am thinking I either dropped it in the building or set it down to measure something. Couldn’t find it even with the store clerk’s help. Will ask again at the train station to see if it was turned in.

Now, things are different if what is left belongs to your employer. Between classes and running late, I grabbed for what I put in the luggage rack and did realize that I did not also grab my class file for the class I was running to. Usually, it would have be3n in my bag but due to being late, I did not put it back in after having to remove it for some reason. Of course, I informed my employer as well as the rail line staff. I got it back without incident but got a formal disciplinary meeting where they sternly, yet in a friendly manner told me that I was lucky. It is common for Japanese to require a substantial cash “reward” before they will turn what they found over, threatening to inform your employer of your lapse and if needed, extort them for the demanded funds. Talking with my business men and women students, I would learn that this was (is?) as common and as well known amongst the natives as returning private property is.

Then we have cash. Social norms require the owner to give the finder 10% of the amount found as a reward. While not law, the police have been known to enforce this. I witnessed a local woman drop her THICK, no FATTTTT wallet on the ground as she sat down. Certain she must have heard it hit or notice the sudden loss of weight, at first, I said nothing. After a short while, I walked across the dinning room and told her she dropped her wallet and returned to my table. She said “Thank you.”, and was right behind me when I turned to sit back down. She intended to give me 10% of what was in her wallet. I refused but she insisted. I had at least one more refusals than she had insists and she kept all her money.

If you find a large sum of cash, you are to turn it in to the police. If no one comes to claim it after a certain amount of time, you can keep it. Unless, the state can claim it. An incident reported in the newspaper, so there is no doubting its veracity, comes from a long ago age that is yet in my memory. It was in an age before idiot phones and online publishing, when most every neighborhood had at least one used book/magazine store and there were men who would run through trains gathering all the read manga left in the overhead luggage rack. One such person rescued a thick manga from the trash. When he inspected it for its condition and thus its resale value, he found an envelope with a large sum of cash. He turned it in to the local police box but was denied it after the r3claim period passed. As it was found in the trash and trash is collected by city employees, the city claimed it. All of it. He didn’t even get the standard 10%.