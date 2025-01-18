I have also found that in any group, there is a person who takes it upon themselves to carry on the task of making my life as miserable as possible. The first I recall was an older Boy Scout, actually an Explorer Scout I worked with on the staff at scout camp. I had always enjoyed working with him and hearing his stories. Had no reason to suspect he had it in for me. The boy scouts have (had?) a secret club called the Order of The Arrow. To become a member, others had to vote you in. We then had to go to “Ordeal” which included ceremonies and various rituals, if you will. All under going ordeal had to maintain complete silence at all times. On the first night, inductees were led to various spots in the woods to sleep alone and stay there until recalled. After I was taken to the spot I was to remain in silence through out the night, this Explorer Scout and another found me, took me to a tree that had an ant hill in front of it, tied my ankles to my wrists with me on my side, tied around the tree. Then the Explorer Scout poured soda over me to attract the ants. Being a kid and not really knowing what was going on, I remained silent as I had sworn to earlier. I thought it was all apart of it, that the other inductees were going through the same and that after a while to see who would and would not remain quiet, we would be released.

Some time later, several scout masters, led my the scout who accompanied the Explorer were calling my name. I remained silent. Eventually, they told me I was relieved of my vow of silence and that I need to let them know where I was. I did so. They untied me, brushed me off and took to another place for me to fulfill my task of sleeping alone in the woods in silence. The next day, the big wigs came for me and asked me to tell what happened. After my telling of events, they said it matched what they had heard from the scout who led the rescue party to me. I was informed that the Explorer Scout would be forever banned from the camp grounds. A few years later, I met him again, in the camp grounds. He came up to me and said he never did what he did do to me. Bizarre. However, it was not his brazenness that left the biggest impression upon me. It was that fact that I was told by those I trusted, respected, that he would never be allowed on the camp grounds again and yet, here he was in the camp again.

After our late night arrival at boot camp as the gates were closing for the night, we were thrown in to induction. At some point, we were to piss in a bottle. All who served know the routine. Those who have not, we in the uniformed services must take periodic and random urinalysis screenings for drug use. OH how I wish ALL federal employees had to. However, arriving at boot camp, there was no randomness to it, we all had to. However, I had just used the head when called to fill up the bottle. There was nothing in my bladder to fill anything with. Fearful that I might take something to alter the readings, I was not allowed to leave the room where we had to provide the sample in. Helpful shipmates who did not know me from Adam, brought cups of water so that I could refill my bladder and piss in the bottle as required. Eventually, I was able to go. However, once able to, a sadistic E-2 decided that I had to wait. And he made me wait many hours, 8 if I recall, before I could fill the sample bottle. Eventually, someone of more importance than this petty tyrant arrived, saw the sorry state I was in and told me to go to the head. But I could not. Long doubled over in pain from keeping in all contents of a full bladder, I could not walk. Hell, I could not even stand straight. Again, two shipmates I did not and still do not know, carried me into the head and held me so that I could fill the bottle and finally empty my bladder.

Before this, I had always enjoyed excellent bladder control. Unless I had just emptied it, I was always able to void it before getting into the car and whenever we stopped so that I would be less likely to need to go at an inopportune time. Not after this episode. The need to go sneaks up upon me forcing me to make a quick dash for the head, thanks to this sorry excuse of a human being.

In each command I served in or studied at during my 6 years in the navy there was always at least one person who stepped up to fulfill the role of making Kitsune’s life a living hell. After leaving Uncle Sam’s Canoe Club, I would find the same in the form of a new individual at every place I worked. There was a movie a long time back, 90s I’d guess, that the trailer depicted a demon possessing one person after another that walked past the hero. The demon was not seen, only the actions of the different, briefly possessed people walking by indicated in which jar of clay it was in at the moment. I did not see the movie but have long thought that the trailer was a good depiction of those who are compelled to ruin my day. In each group I find myself in, there will be such an individual. I know this. I have lived this too many times to belief differently.

At my first job back in Japan after graduating, it was the head teacher at the Eikawa school. At my first med school, it was a looney lefty esteemed college who would be later joined by reinforcement in the form of a newly minted Masters of Education Aussie woman. Now, in addition to the one remaining of this less than dynamic dual, is the sub-director of whom I have written much about. At the med school I quit, it was the new department head. My coworkers there emphatically informed me that I was dealing with a clear case of “power harassment”. At times, I do not know the identity of the vessel hosting this stalking demon but his presence is made known in a variety of ways.

Typing this, I recall that long before the Order of the Arrow episode I endured at least one individual dead set on ruining by day every day in every class or Cub Scout den I was a member of. All the way through college and well beyond, there has always been one or more that let me know that my presence was not required. As early as kindergarten. It was not always kids. Teachers, parents of other kids. Adults that I never knew how they were connected to my activities as well.

Here I must add something of immense importance. While those who wish me ill make their presence known to me, I have by accident stumbled across those who are secretly backing me up. Overhearing someone who I barely noticed speak up for me when they do not know I am in earshot is one example. In the navy it was chance encounters with former classmates or shipmates who upon seeing me holler out “KITSUNE! HOW THE HELL YOU BE!?”, and rush over to shake my hand. It is always those I had but little contact with, leaving me wondering why they greeted me so enthusiastically. Grabbing a beer together and spinning yarns they would revel a deep understanding of the battles I was fighting, sometimes betraying their own efforts to aid me. “Betraying” is the right term here, they were not bragging. It was either the emotion of the moment or that and the beer that let something slip. I learned that I had many silent supporters. I fear I am not expressing the situation clearly. These are often those I have the scantest recollection of. Often cannot even recall where we served together, yet they remember me. To busy was I kept dealing with the ill will directed towards me that I did not have any observation power left to realize their efforts on my behalf and I feel like a putz for not being able to, to not acknowledge them. More needs said here but I know not how.