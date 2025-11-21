Stand By to Stand By
Standing By
Just got word that my dada is in the ICU and not expected to make it. All plans are in a holding pattern.
Sad times all around... even given his state and expected outcomes... and there being nothing of use to be done... but many memories provoked..
Just when you thought things could not get worse...
My heart goes out to you K.
❤️
Whether emotionally closer to Dad or Mom, physical distance is a major disruptor.
Hang on to your sanity, speak to your Mom as often as you can since she is likely to need your voice of reason now more than ever.
And, ignore the 'noise,' wherever it originates.