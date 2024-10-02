The email I left unopened that I wondered if it might be a sputtering shell waiting to go off was just a “request” to meet in private at a time of my choosing. It was not the hissing shell lodged somewhere ready to blow that I acknowledged it might be. My schedule does not allow for any such meeting, which is why these things are typically settled long before the school year starts. We who work at multiple schools have little flexibility once a semester starts. Full timers at these schools refuse to accept this reality. Their problem.

But the situation does not call for a face to face meeting. All that is needed is to remove the restrictions they have placed upon me, and not the other teachers, and give us reasonable goals to meet. That’s it. That can easily be emailed. Instead, the office just reiterates the same restrictions and contradictory goals and recently adds the call for a face to face.

Since last posting on this craziness at the med school I have learned that the other two male teachers went through this hell last year with the director. It drove one to join a teachers union as he anticipates future difficulties and the other almost quit in the middle of the school year. They both report that while nowhere as bad for them this year than last, that things are far from hunky dory this year. I know that one of two female teachers is of the belief that the source of all the issues we are facing and in particular those I have, is the SD. She is completely unaware that there were problems with the director last year and is shocked to learn that the director is behind at least some of the problems I have. Both the director and sub director are female, which may be relevant…or not. Guess I’m the lucky one, I’m getting tag teamed by them.

As I was ,mentally clearing for action and the approach to the school, a hail from astern caused for me to back the mainsails momentarily for a coworker to come along side. Among the things said, she admitted that she had not realized that we had a few more weeks left to finish the textbook as she had not looked at the newest change in the syllabus. News to me as I too had not looked at the newest version of the all important document. I printed out the then current version the night before the first day back to hand out to the students. The next morning the SD was waiting in my classroom to tell me not to hand it out as there was yet another change. She said something about copies of it in a clipboard in the office. The next week, I went to the office before class and spied no copies upon the clipboard and have not sought to confess myself further by asking for the newest version of the chameleon syllabus.

It was nice to learn that I was not the only one who was fed up with all the changes to the point of just ignoring it.

As I returned to the classroom after throwing away my empty water bottle after the second class, the SD caught me in the hallway. The engagement renewed at close quarters. Weak excuses and reasoning were her defenses. She pleaded to leave last semester behind. I shot back that I could not, as she caused me to lie to my students on two major issues and that the damage to my relationship with them remains.

I realized that this was the real issue. All the pedagogical arguments matter not; the changes the office made broke my students’ trust in me, and it is this that fuels my anger over everything else there.

She told me that as an experienced teacher, I should be able to conjure up oral activities that I can test them orally on. I replied, that yes, that is in fact a capability that I have, however, the results of me using my capabilities as a teacher with over 25 years experience was to have each and everything I did in class countermanded by the office resulting in myself looking foolish to and believed a liar by my students to the point that 7 out of 24 wanted to leave my classes, a wish that was granted to 4.

One of my nursing students saw me in the cafeteria during lunch and called me over. They are doing clinical work and their next class is in December. I was not sure who she was as it was the first time for me to see her unmasked. Had a nice, brief chat. My nursing students and most of my past, though not all, medical students usually are happy to see me. A much needed lift today.