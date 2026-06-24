Mercari is an online flea market that I first used to buy incense during the panic. Marooned in a house with as my family disintegrated around me and unable to change the scenery I saw every day, I changed the scentscape of my environment, as the weeks dragged on to months and years, more scents were required and Mercari allowed me to get many from temples I will not likely ever get to visit. Since the divorce, this market has provided me with a used washer and refrigerator, incense censors, lacquerware, Japanese pottery and now, ukiyoe.

The frames for my wood blocks prints arrived two days ago but I work late on Mondays and could do nothing with them. Yesterday 15 more ukiyoe prints arrived. A dozen of these are from a vendor who sells prints in sets of three. Four of these had one or two of the individual prints I was specifically looking for at prices less than buying just one new and I jumped at the chance to get these as they are sold out in Jimbocho. The other three are a triptych of a bridge that is one of the topicals I am collecting. If I am recalling correctly, there 16 more in the mail on their way to me.

My new frames put to use in my kitchen/dinning area.