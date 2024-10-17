I learned of this through substacker Midwestern Doctor.
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
In short, a baby died of SIDS, which may have been caused by vaccination. The evidence used against the father was based in part on a medical theory that has since been disproven.
Please sign the petition. I hope this link works, if not, one can be found in MWD’s piece.
https://socialpresskit.com/saveroberson
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Kitsune, you might want to read my post, "Shaken Baby Syndrome and Vaccination."
Here is the link:
https://edwin797.substack.com/p/cash-struggling-to-survive/comment/71915831?utm_source=activity_item#comment-72938140?utm_source=activity_item
Kitsune -- check your email.