Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Bare-Faced Plague-Spreader's avatar
Bare-Faced Plague-Spreader
2h

Do you think your son inherited any of your gut issues?

Also, I think many of us deal with the issue of "calls" being handled through weird peripherals and modalities. I keep getting "Telegram" calls from some guy I have never spoken to before, and for a brief time, a year or so ago, a trio of teenage girls were attempting to "facetime" with me and then giggling the whole time while trying to keep their faces off camera. I was thinking to myself "Do their parents even know how dangerous this could be...?"

I get "call" interruptions through headphones, FaceTime on my desktop, etc...showing that I need to change my settings, or simply do not open an app. Still, the anomalies persist. i have also been taking to block "spam" calls and this only appears to encourage spam calls...because now they know someone is on the other side actively blocking them.

Overall this is good news with your son, and you have more ability than you think to help him. Listening to your ups and downs, disappointments and hopes in dealing with him calls to mind how my dad must have thought of me and no doubt I disappointed him.

The good news is that often, your son is not thinking of you at all, but rather is self-absorbed. But ultimately I think it is good that you desire a relationship with him. Letting him know doors are open and channels of communication are there for the taking are good things.

My dad also would find things that I liked to do and asked to participate in them. I hold those times so precious now.

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1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
16h

I’m sure I said something along the lines that such unexpected things can happen and not to give up hope. You also reveal another interesting piece of the puzzle, although it should be of no surprise that his relationships with others are also not the best. While not a good thing in itself, this does mean it’s not just an issue he has with you. If anything, you are the one who not only is able to take his bullshit and forgive him, you might actually be the only one who understands what is going on. It will take time and a huge amount of patience and no doubt there will be many more ups and downs and disappointments in the future as you try to navigate around all the issues but this is progress indeed.

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