I was sitting on the throne. My gut has long had serious issues stretching back to my high school days. I believe that it began with excessive consumption of Coca Cola and worsened by unholy amounts of coffee intake that began during my time in Uncle Sam’s Canoe Club and later augmented recently by enough beer consumption to warrant a delivery truck named after me. Perhaps even a refrigerated box car. As mentioned in earlier posts, many foods also aggravate my gut. I eat them anyway. I take ownership of this malady.

Thus, I spend a lot of time on the pot most days. I was thus located when my Blue Tooth Speaker started squawking in the peculiar manner that indicated a call over the app used to keep in touch with my son. The iPad that the app is on is in the living room. I am currently dropping off Marines. It can only be my son for he is the only person I am in contact with over this app.

Having shared details most could probably have done without, allow me to correct an error in reporting a technical issue. My iPad pro, which I had with me in the throne room also has this app installed. However, for whatever reason the gods of electronic devices have, the ringing for the call went through the iPad connected to the Blue Tooth Speaker and I could not catch the call through the iPad I had with me. ............

Not done with business on the throne, the other iPad was now also in the August presence of that throne. But I still could not keep the line open. I could eventually pick up, only to have the call drop with a message flashing so quick that it took several times to read all of it. As my son keeps trying to call me, and I trying to answer, various messages and popup menus keep appearing and disappearing too rapidly to read but eventually, they had done so enough times that I was able to understand them. “AH, THAT problem again.”, thought I.

I have long been plagued by having to sign in anew or reset settings for apps that have been long disused. Now, the defining period of time of “long disused” is as easy to grasp as is fog. One app that gets a lot of use requires this of me roughly every 20 minutes. The voice chat (Actually chatting with someone realtime over a device now requires a descriptive as chatting via text has become the norm! Lord help us!) function has not been used in several months and just yesterday my iOS updated. Still, the flurry of activity of trying to reset everything as my son kept calling and I trying to connect and stay connected and call him back as I try to navigate screens that come and go like pink elephants as I am on the pot, not an ideal situation.

Twenty or more minutes after the first attempted contact, most issues have been resolved and these being the ones needed to open communications, comms are stable. The first thing I hear is “Birthday present”.

Whoa! Look, I have a spool of filament for the 3D printer I got you that I have had for about a month. He said that was the first he knew that I did. When I told him that I had sent many messages asking when I could meet him to give it to him, he relied, “AhhhHHH! Sorry. I have been too tired to check.”. After an excruciating long conversation that kept going positive then negative and back, much like a sine wave, he agreed to dinner tonight and discuss it then.

We met for dinner, pizza this time. He chose the place not knowing that his mother and I have taken him there in the past. He was much too young to remember. As I feared, he also remembered few of the photos I printed for him of day trips I took him on before the panic and even some the three of us did together.

He is not practicing basketball all summer nor going to basketball camp, as he told me he would and as I expected. His medication for depression and his stomach problems cause him to miss his morning classes at least once a week. If he can’t attend classes, he can’t practice. If there was to a good outcome to my departure from his home, I hoped it would be the end of him hiding out in the toilet and skipping class. Sadly, that seems to not be the case, as I did fear wouldn’t be, though hoped otherwise.

I think his issues stem from him wanting to be able to control what whatever group he is in does and unable to accept that others will not just do as he says. I think that one of the main reasons he chose a school with “no friends” from elementary school was because he had so poisoned the relationships he had with them that he planned to start anew. If so, it seems that what I feared is happening, he has not changed his attitude and his new classmates are no more malleable than his previous ones. Not capable of dealing with rejection of his overbearing nature, he hides in on the toilet or just says he is too tired to go to school and his mother lest him stay home. His mom also does not enforce any bed time, which does not help. He told me that at first he was not too tired to go to school but in the weeks just before summer vacation, he was most days.

On the positive side, having nothing planned over the summer, he said would like to go to an aquarium and hiking with me this summer. We’ll see. He said the same last time we dinned together, way back on St. Patty’s Day.

His mother did not take him to the fireworks display that we used to go to with friends, so I wonder what they do and do not know. Instead, her family and he went to one we had never attended in the past. He did see our citiy’s display from the roof of his grandparent’s condo.

It was great to meet him again, but his situation is saddening and I am down right terrified over his future and helpless to aid in either.