With the strongbox closed.

With strongbox open showing the three drawers within. The bottom drawer has a lock and thus is double locked as the door also has a lock.

The keys.

The bottom drawers and the cabinet where they reside had a strong musty odor. After vacuuming and wiping with a moist, not damp, rag all the surfaces of the whole tansu, the musty smell is GONE.

I looked online to see if I can find the age of its manufacture, which is newer than the Edo Era. I did find a worm eaten receipt for a life insurance policy dated January 6th 1940 stuck behind a drawer. I did learn that the use of hard word for the front of the drawers and cedar for the rest is common.