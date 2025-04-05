All the discussion on tariffs imposed by the new president of the US leaves out a very important piece of the puzzle. Below is a list of headlines that throws some light on this ignored yet massively important aspect of the tariffs. It is far from comprehensive. I have not been able to track down at least two of the better ones I read earlier. The list was compiled from many sources varying in quality. There may be repeated entries. There certain is overlap amount some of these. The information contained within these articles also varies in quality. Regardless, they all add a prospective that has been utterly ignored in all the critics I have seen to date against T’s tariffs.

Another phenomenon witnessed repeatedly that baffles me is that though many have come to realize that the oft quoted experts on a given subject are full of it that issue, they believe the same class on other issues. Experts on the economy and tariffs are no more worthy of consideration than those who claimed that the clot shot is “Safe and effective”. T had been warning against the unfair trade treatment the US gets from multiple trading partners. His stance is only slightly less mysterious that the efficacy of masks against viruses, yet too many who know the latter is bunk believe the experts on the former.

Here is a partial list of some of the actual and potential dividend of T’ tariffs.

Nissan considers transferring some domestic production to U.S., report says

Trump Says Vietnam Offers to Cut Tariffs on America to Zero

SINGAPORE

Trade minister and deputy prime minister Gan Kim Yong said the country would not impose countermeasures against 10% baseline tariffs, despite such recourse being available under the U.S.-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. "We have decided not to do so because imposing retaliatory import duties will just add cost to our imports from the US”.

AUSTRALIA

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia would seek to negotiate with the U.S. to remove the tariffs without resorting to a dispute resolution mechanism in the two countries' Free Trade Agreement.

He said his government would not impose reciprocal tariffs as this would increase prices for Australian households.

"We will not join a race to the bottom that leads to higher prices and slower growth," Albanese said.

Mercedes Weighs Moving Some Car Production to US Over Tariffs

Japanese and other Asian firms shifting production from China as U.S. tariffs take toll

Fact Check Team: Companies shift operations to US amid escalating tariffs

Fact Check Team: US sees surge in investment from corporations amid tariff changes

A new survey from Nikkei News, a Japan-based news agency, polled executives at 144 major Japanese corporations, revealing that 30% are expanding their operations in the U.S., while another 20% are exploring options for expansion.

Taiwan to Assist Companies Relocate to U.S. After Trump Tariffs

Companies already exiting China to escape Trump's tariffs

HP Looks to Dodge US Tariffs by Moving Manufacturing Out of China

Volvo Vows to Boost US Production in Response to Tariffs

Chinese manufacturers ramp up overseas production in response to new US tariffs

Trump’s US-Mexico tariffs threaten to hammer European carmakers

ASRock feels the heat as it moves manufacturing out of China to counter U.S. tariffs

Trump Tariffs: Volvo Vows to Boost US Production in Response to Levies - Bloomberg

GM May Relocate Truck Production Over US Tariffs on Mexico

Samsung weighs relocating dryer production to US in response to Trump tariffs

Samsung, LG Evaluate Manufacturing Relocation Amid US Tariffs