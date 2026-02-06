Again, so much going on that I am behind in everything. Thankfully, I turned in some of my grades Wednesday, the day before they were due. I have a few days before another class’s grades are due and a few days after that, the last remaining class’s grades are due. Getting the first batch of these done is a massive relief.

Walking to the house for some toiletries I am running out of which I have some there I have not moved over yet and to stop by my barber for a hair cut, I witness another house being torn down. This is not new, what is, is that I had my iPad slung across my shoulder and could get some photos. In the first photo, we can see a vanity and a chest of drawers inside the house as it is being torn down.

After snapping a few pics I turned around to continue on my way. An old woman saw me and started a conversation. The house is 30 years old, but as we can see, the outside has been repainted and such much more recently. It is common for houses to have the entire outside redone every ten years with some remodeling done inside at the same time. The family that owns the house plan a rebuilding a new one on the same lot, but only two stories this time. The same family but they did not want their furniture and apparently it was too troublesome for them to have a used furniture store collect any.

As we talked, I saw the claw destroying the vanity, sending glass shards from its mirror flying. Missed getting photos of that but did catch the destruction of the chest of drawers.

As my conversation partner pointed out, many houses in the area are at the moment being torn down. I walked past several today. Several are also being built. Same with commercial buildings, many of which were residences on the second floor. Lots of empty lots too.