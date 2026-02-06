Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
3dEdited

Such a pity! It's always troubling to see needless destruction. It's also difficult to find new furniture that's as well-constructed and as beautiful as older and antique furniture.

Reply
Share
Al X. Griz's avatar
Al X. Griz
3d

Seems the family destroying the house might have been in a rush. Maybe the place just held too many bad memories and total destruction was their way of turning a painful page? It does seem wasteful not to donate useable furniture. Or perhaps they have wealth and just don’t care to bother. At most places I know in the USA you can leave just about anything on the curb and someone will take it, usually overnight. Don’t know how that works in Japan.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture