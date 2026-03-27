Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
1d

Finished it, and all your issues resonate with me.

I too got a printer recently, and I have not tried to use the scanner, but will try soon and see what happens.

Your top-down menu issue echoes mine.

More broadly, I think we are seeing here the effects of offloading or outsourcing information to AI or to engineers/coders. The very things meant to "idiot proof" our devices are actually making the devices less or unusable by normal people or even geniuses.

I love the convenience of autocorrect, until it "idiot corrects" differently. QR codes are all well and good, but what happens if the device cannot accept them? I have an iPhone X that I want to upgrade to a pre-owned, more recent version, but will the SD card simply be able to be transferred between the two devices?

I get tons of offers from Apple Music, but I really don't want to commit to a music service at all. At one point, I did have a ton of music saved in multiple locations and ripped from CD's. I even had some old cassette audio I was able to record using a cassette-to-digital piece of hardware which was worth it to preserve my dad's voice from a 1970's vacation recording.

But these advances, usually put forward by people who don't know the value of things from the past, are causing the unintended consequences of loss.

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Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
1d

Before finishing your post, I just had to respond.

I had a similar issue with my air conditioner.

I recently purchased a well-known company's room air conditioner, and it works like a dream, but registering it was a nightmare. I went with online registration because it is more convenient. The problem is I couldn't register it because after entering the serial number and model number, as you enter in the number, it presents you with alternatives from a drop-down menu.

Instead, I got a dialog that there was "no valid model number;" the invalid model number that was listed on the side of the air conditioner, the label you send in the mail, and the user's manual say differently.

I tried entering in letters instead of numbers as the number contains a "0" which arguably could either be a letter or a number. I also re-entered the number multiple times. Still, no dice.

Finally, I had to "lie" in a model number to register it, but since I didn't want to stick with that, as it could possibly affect my warranty, I decided to go to support and report the issue. This involved me sending in pictures of the "label" and taking a picture of the information on the side near the bottom of the air conditioner, which in a wheelchair, is not easy to do.

Long story short...the person i was text chatting with (which may have been an ai bot) stated that the technical issue is with their website. File this under: "No Shit Sherlock." They advanced my support ticket to a higher authority.

What did the "higher authority do?" They gave me a 15% discount on another appliance in the future, and closed out the ticket. I was also told to "remove" the bogus model number I chose from the pull-down menu. I tried to do this, but found that the only way to do this was to enter in a new registered product, which of course, has no valid model number

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